Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Upgraded To Buy As New Joseph Gunnar Report Raises Price Target On Commercialization Momentum



New report upgrades HeartBeam to buy, raises 12-month price target to $4, citing regulatory progress and company's transition toward commercialization.

Joseph Gunnar characterized the FDA clearance of HeartBeam's 12-lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment as a“critical regulatory milestone.” The research report underscores the company's targeted go-to-market strategy.

Equity research reports often serve as important barometers of shifting sentiment, offering investors detailed analysis of a company's strategy, risks and growth potential. In a new research note, Joseph Gunnar & Co. upgraded HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) from Hold to Buy and raised its 12-month price target to $4 from $1, citing regulatory progress and the company's transition toward commercialization. A medical tech company, HeartBeam will introduce its FDA-cleared cable-free, synthesized 12-lead ECG system designed to deliver clinical-grade cardiac insights for arrhythmia assessment in a portable format, and the upgrade reflects growing confidence in the company's commercial launch strategy and long-term opportunity.

“We upgrade HeartBeam to a BUY and High-Risk rating with a raised price target of $4 (from $1), reflecting progress in cardiac risk detection,” the February 2026 report states. The report highlights a significant turning point for the company following FDA clearance of its 12-lead ECG synthesis...

