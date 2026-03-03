Biomednewsbreaks Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Secures Exclusive Global License To Three Unleash Immuno-Oncolytics Drug Candidates

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ) announced it has entered into an exclusive, worldwide, fully paid-up royalty-free license agreement with Unleash Immuno Oncolytics, Inc., obtaining rights to develop three drug candidates - UIO-524, UIO-525 and UIO-526 - including all in-licensed and owned rights held by Unleash. Under the agreement, Unleash will receive a one-time payment of 1,136,364 shares of a new series of non-voting convertible preferred stock, convertible into an equal number of common shares and representing 6.8% of TransCode's common stock on a fully diluted basis. The lead candidate, UIO-524, is a next-generation oncolytic adenovirus engineered to selectively replicate in malignant cells and cancer-associated stroma, delivering a multi-cytokine immune-activating payload aimed at treating solid tumors, initially targeting muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company said the addition of UIO-524 expands its oncology pipeline alongside its lead asset, TTX-MC138, which is advancing toward a Phase 2a clinical trial.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA therapeutic treatments for high risk and advanced cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode's portfolio includes other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. For more information, visit .

