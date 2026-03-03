Investornewsbreaks Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) Enhances Balance Sheet With $43M Senior Secured Convertible Notes

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) announced it has strengthened its financial position through the issuance of senior secured convertible notes totaling $43.0 million, deferring existing repayment obligations and supporting acceleration of anticipated acquisition synergies. Management said the new capital, secured in partnership with High Trail Capital, enhances the company's ability to integrate recently acquired assets and operations from Luminar Technologies and Scantinel Photonics, while securing production capacity and accelerating product deliveries as it advances customer engagement and rebuilds commercial relationships. WestPark Capital, Inc. served as exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

