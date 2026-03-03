Investornewsbreaks Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Prices 13.7M Share Public Offering At $12.75 Per Share

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 13,725,491 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $12.75 per share pursuant to an effective Form S-3 shelf registration statement filed with the SEC. The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including water infrastructure growth capital projects, potential acquisitions and debt repayment under its sustainability-linked credit facility. The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,058,824 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are serving as lead book-running managers, with Citigroup, Piper Sandler and Raymond James as joint book-running managers and Roth Capital Partners among the co-managers. The offering is expected to close on Feb. 23, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities.

