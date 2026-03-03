Health Ministry, Ain Shams University Sign Mou To Boost Medical Investment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Health Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ain Shams University aimed at strengthening cooperation in health economics, evidence-based policymaking and medical investment, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The agreement seeks to enhance healthcare service efficiency, support applied research and improve strategic decision-making based on data and scientific analysis, in line with Egypt's broader efforts to build a more sustainable healthcare system.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar by Rasha El-Sharkawy, head of the ministry's strategic management administration, and by Farid El-Garhy, dean of the Faculty of Commerce at Ain Shams University, representing university president Mohamed Diaa Zein El Abedeen.

The university president said the partnership aligns with the state's vision of establishing an integrated and sustainable healthcare system, stressing that cooperation between academic institutions and executive bodies is essential for long-term sector development.

El-Sharkawy said the agreement will focus on evaluating healthcare pricing, assessing the economic impact of preventive services, analysing medical investment opportunities and supporting evidence-based strategic decisions.

The dean of the Faculty of Commerce said the university would leverage its academic and advisory expertise to support the ministry in health market assessments, governance studies and the development of economic models to ensure high-quality services aligned with international standards.

The ministry said the cooperation falls within Egypt's Vision 2030 strategy, which prioritises healthcare reform, sustainable development and integrating research into public policy.