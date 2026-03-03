EBRD Offers Up To €13.7M Loan To Alumil Misr To Expand Production In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting aluminum production in Egypt by providing a loan of up to €13.7m to Alumil Misr for Trade and Industry, the Egyptian subsidiary of ALUMIL.

The EBRD's financing will fund the construction and installation of a new aluminum extrusion line at the subsidiary's plant in the Polaris Industrial Zone, Cairo.

The new extrusion line will materially increase production capacity at ALUMIL's Egyptian facility, supporting its vertical integration strategy and strengthening its ability to supply advanced aluminum systems to construction and industrial sectors across the region.

This expansion is expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce supply-chain lead times and enable higher-value production aligned with European quality standards.

ALUMIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems that is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. It operates 10 production sites, serving over 60 countries worldwide.

ALUMIL's presence in Egypt forms a core element of its broader strategy of establishing regional manufacturing hubs capable of delivering advanced aluminum solutions to high-growth markets.

The Egyptian facility, which is located in close proximity to the Suez Canal, is positioned as a strategic production and export platform serving Africa, the Middle East and surrounding regions.

The EBRD's Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Mark Davis said,“Through this investment, we are strengthening local manufacturing, advancing private-sector development and enhancing industrial competitiveness across the region.”

Chairperson and CEO of ALUMIL George Mylonas said:“This investment represents a key strategic step in strengthening our long-term presence in Egypt. By expanding our manufacturing capabilities, we are creating a regional hub that enables greater operational flexibility aligned with European quality standards.

The partnership with the EBRD is instrumental in advancing this vision and the development of a robust industrial footprint in the region.”

Egypt is a founding member of the EBRD, which has invested more than €14.2bn in the country through 221 projects since it began operating there in 2012.