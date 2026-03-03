OCHA: Regional Escalation Worsens Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza, West Bank

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the regional escalation is already affecting people and disrupting humanitarian services in the Gaza Strip, amid the closure of all crossings, including Rafah.

OCHA said on Tuesday that the planned rotations of international humanitarian staff have been postponed, while medical evacuations and the return of people into Gaza have been suspended.

It added that humanitarian partners had worked hard to maintain a sustained and predictable flow of supplies despite restrictions, but that cannot continue under a full blockade.

OCHA said that in recent days, partners have been forced to ration fuel, as local stocks dwindle, affecting bakeries, hospitals and desalination plants, adding that services such as solid waste collection have been suspended and that in some areas of Gaza city, reduced water production has left people with as little as two liters of drinking water per day, with the prices of basic commodities already rising.

In the West Bank, most checkpoints are closed, which is affecting people's access to livelihoods, basic services, and humanitarian operations, it added.