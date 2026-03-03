Mastercard Brings Contactless Metro Payments And Reforestation To Taipei

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Mastercard

Back from Taipei - inspired by what's next for urban mobility

I recently returned from Taipei, where our teams and partners took an important step forward in making everyday travel simpler. Together with Taishin International Bank, we launched contactless payments on the Taipei Metro, a great example of how we're focused on transit and bringing the benefits of open-loop experiences to riders: tap in with the card or wallet you already carry, no extra transit card or top-ups needed.

We've paired this with our Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition - tap, ride, plant - so each tap contributes to our reforestation efforts and makes sustainability part of daily routines in a simple, tangible way.

Proud of the collaboration behind this milestone and energized by what we'll continue to build with our partners.

