Discovery Education Appoints First-Ever Chief Information Security Officer, Kara Schlageter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2026 - Discovery Education today announced the appointment of Kara Schlageter as the organization's first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), marking a significant milestone in its ongoing investment in secure, responsible AI innovation that protects educator and student privacy.

Schlageter brings more than 25 years of experience with expertise in leading cybersecurity, enterprise risk, and large-scale transformation across complex, highly regulated environments. She is widely recognized as a transformational executive who bridges the human and technical aspects of cybersecurity. She has a proven record of helping global organizations translate cyber risk into confident, business-aligned decisions.

As digital learning accelerates, district needs around privacy and protection are evolving-prompting Discovery Education to expand its investment in strong, transparent, and educator-centered data practices. The creation of the CISO role reflects the company's commitment to meeting these evolving needs proactively and responsibly.

As CISO, Schlageter will lead Discovery Education's information security, governance, and risk management strategy, guiding how every solution is built on rigorous, secure-by-design principles.

“Kara's appointment as our first Chief Information Security Officer reflects Discovery Education's unwavering commitment to responsible innovation. Security, privacy, and trust must be built into every product we create, especially as we accelerate our innovation with AI,” said Brian Shaw, Discovery Education's Chief Executive Officer.“Kara's people first approach and deep experience strengthening cybersecurity in complex environments will ensure we continue delivering solutions educators can rely on.”

“Digital learning is evolving rapidly, and the opportunity to reinforce trust has never been greater,” said Kara Schlageter, Discovery Education's CISO.“Protecting educators and students is a shared responsibility, and I look forward to partnering across Discovery Education to embed secure-by‐design practices into every capability we build to provide the strongest possible foundation for teaching and learning.”



Role: First Chief Information Security Officer at Discovery Education

Executive Leader: Kara Schlageter, cybersecurity and risk expert with 25+ years of experience.

Mandate: Lead information security, governance, and risk management strategy and implementation.

Objective: Build and maintain secure-by-design K-12 teaching and learning solutions. Impact: Strengthen the foundation for responsible AI innovation and data practices that safeguard educators and students, and reinforce trust across districts, schools, and partners.

