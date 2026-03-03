Sands China Launches Sands Responsible Gaming Academy And University Of Macau Collaboration

MENAFN - 3BL) Published by Las Vegas Sands on December 29, 2025

In a ceremony at The Londoner Macao® on Nov. 17, Sands China officially launched the Sands Responsible Gaming Academy, a specialized venture under the Sands China Academy for training and development.

The academy will promote responsible gaming principles and practices across the Macao community, enhance Team Member education around responsible gaming, and help Macao build a more robust and sustainable responsible gaming environment.

Sands China also announced a collaboration with the University of Macau to strengthen industry-academia cooperation, with emphasis on research exchange, talent cultivation and local program implementation to align with the Macao SAR Government's policies to promote public education and enhance societal understanding of responsible gaming.

“Sands China regards Macao as its home and is firmly committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility – promoting responsible gaming is therefore our mission, as we strive to foster a healthy environment and contribute to Macao's sustainable development,” Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China, said.“We will continue to work hand in hand with all sectors of society to promote Macao's responsible gaming culture, cultivate more outstanding talent, raise industry standards, and contribute to the long-term development of Macao's community and the tourism and leisure industry.”

The November ceremony also featured a certificate presentation to graduates of the RG360 Macau Responsible Gaming Specialist Ambassador Course, a collaborative offering from Sands China and the University of Macau's Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming (ISCG).

Launched in 2023, the first-in-market training program, specifically customized for Macao, helps frontline workers increase their knowledge of gambling disorders and ways to assist guests.

The course covers three areas: identifying responsible gaming scenarios and applying appropriate intervention methods; strengthening cross-cultural communication skills to support guests from diverse backgrounds; and enhancing case-handling and communication abilities through scenario-based exercises.

Each element of the responsible gaming ceremony represented the strong foundation Sands China has established in responsible gaming education. Beyond Team Member training, the company also conducts a number of activities to extend awareness of responsible gaming to Team Member families, guests and the local community.

For example, in August Sands China hosted a Responsible Gaming Parent-Child Happy Carnival at The Londoner Macao® in partnership with five local nongovernmental organizations. Held for the third year, the event offered Team Members and their families fun and interactive activities to educate about good financial habits.

In addition, Sands China facilitates community workshops, road shows and public education campaigns to raise awareness about responsible gaming and has donated more than $1.1 million for responsible gaming research and educational programs since 2006.

To learn more about Sands' commitment to responsible gaming, read the company's latest ESG report: .