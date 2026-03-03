Courts Continue Remote Hearings, Issue E-Judgments: Supreme Judiciary Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) confirmed that all court hearings are continuing remotely across all courts, with rulings issued electronically through the online portal and applications received via the courts' digital systems, ensuring the uninterrupted and efficient functioning of the judicial process.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Council said the e-litigation system has been implemented in light of current circumstances and as part of efforts to advance digital transformation and enhance judicial services, simplifying procedures and enabling litigants and parties to track their cases with flexibility and efficiency.

The system is being carried out in close coordination with relevant authorities, including the Public Prosecution, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Justice, strengthening institutional integration and elevating the quality of judicial performance.

The Council commended the cooperation and compliance of lawyers and litigants with approved procedures, emphasising that such collaboration is key to the success of the remote litigation system and the swift delivery of justice.