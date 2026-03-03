UFV Awarded $520,000 To Advance Canadaindia Innovation Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indo-Pacific Scholarships and Fellowships funding will support Canadian postdoctoral fellows and faculty collaborating with leading Indian research institutions.

Abbotsford, BC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) has received $520,000 through the Government of Canada's Indo-Pacific Scholarships and Fellowships for Canadians (IPSFC) program to advance research collaboration between Canada and India in agricultural technology and clean technology.

The funding will support Canadian postdoctoral fellows and faculty researchers conducting field-based research in India over the next two years. The project is led by Dr. Jon Thomas, Director of UFV's Esposito Family Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (EFCIE and BC Regional Innovation Chair in Canada–India Partnership Development.

The initiative was announced as part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy during Prime Minister Mark Carney's official visit to India.

Under the program, UFV will award a minimum of two postdoctoral fellowships and two faculty research fellowships. Participants will conduct research in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, examining innovation ecosystems in agtech and cleantech sectors and producing policy briefs, research papers, workshops, and knowledge-sharing activities in both Canada and India.

“This investment reflects the depth of the relationships UFV has developed in India over many years,” said Dr. James Mandigo, President and Vice-Chancellor of UFV.“Through applied research and meaningful academic exchange, we are strengthening Canada–India collaboration in areas that matter to both countries. Initiatives like this demonstrate how a regional university can contribute to global innovation while creating tangible opportunities for Canadian scholars.”

“India's agtech and cleantech innovation ecosystems are evolving at extraordinary speed,” said Thomas.“For Canada to engage effectively, we need field-based insights into how these ecosystems function - from research institutes to startups to policy environments. This funding enables Canadian scholars to develop that on-the-ground understanding and translate it into practical knowledge for industry, policymakers, and academic partners at home.”

The project will run through March 2028 and is expected to result in more than 10 research visits to India, multiple workshops and research presentations in both countries, several white papers and policy briefs, and a capstone Canada–India innovation forum hosted at UFV.

The Indo-Pacific Scholarships and Fellowships for Canadians program supports Canadian graduate students, academics, and researchers undertaking research aligned with Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

This project is funded by the Government of Canada.

About UFV

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited, public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope, and a growing presence in Chandigarh, India.

We offer more than 100 programs, including three master's degrees, 21 bachelor's degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs.

