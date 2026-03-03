New Economic Report: APTA Surface Transportation Authorization Recommendations Deliver $5 In Economic Benefits For Every $1 Invested, 41,400 Jobs Created Or Sustained Per $1 Billion Invested

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings Reinforce APTA's Call for Robust Federal Investment in Next Surface Transportation Law

Washington, D.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new independent economic study assessing the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Surface Transportation Authorization Recommendations finds that every $1 billion invested in public transportation generates $5 billion in long-term economic value and supports tens of thousands of jobs nationwide. These findings provide clear evidence that sustained Federal investment in public transit and passenger rail delivers significant returns for workers, communities, taxpayers, and the U.S. economy.

On February 19, 2026, the APTA Board of Directors approved the APTA Surface Transportation Authorization Recommendations , which urge Congress and the Administration to build upon current investment for public transit and passenger rail to drive job creation, innovation, and economic growth by providing $138 billion for public transit and $130 billion for passenger rail over the next five years.

The report, Economic Impact of Public Transportation Investment, finds that investment in public transportation delivers strong taxpayer returns through job creation, increased tax revenue, improved access to jobs and healthcare, reduced congestion, and lower household transportation costs. The report specifically finds that these critical public transportation investments will create an additional $140 billion in annual impacts on the American economy.

“Public transportation is one of the smartest investments we can make in America's economic future,” said Paul P. Skoutelas, President and CEO of APTA.“A $1 billion investment doesn't just move people. It moves our entire economy forward, creating tens of thousands of jobs and unlocking billions in economic opportunity.”

Federal investment enables public transit agencies nationwide to address the more than $150 billion state-of-good-repair backlog, meet growing mobility demands in our communities, and drive innovation and new technologies to enhance safety and expand access to jobs, healthcare, and education.

The Economic Impact of Public Transportation Investment finds that each $1 billion invested in public transit delivers :

Economic Impact



$5 billion of economic value (GDP) (5-to-1 economic return on investment) including:



$1.4 billion in direct spending from construction, manufacturing, and operations; and $3.6 billion in long-term benefits from improved mobility, reduced congestion, and expanded access to jobs and healthcare.

Job Creation



41,400 jobs created or sustained across construction, manufacturing, operations, and supplier industries $3.1 billion in worker income supported

Taxpayer Returns

$251 million in Federal, State, and local tax revenue

“These results are not accidental. They are the direct outcome of Federal leadership and investment,” Skoutelas said.“When the Federal Government invests in public transportation, communities see real improvements, such as expanded service, modern vehicles, good-paying jobs, and stronger local economies.”

Other APTA research finds that 77 percent of Federal public transit funds flow to the private sector, supporting American manufacturing and family-wage jobs. Today, APTA also released updated bus manufacturing and rail car manufacturing schematics illustrating how Federal public transit investment supports 3,000 suppliers in more than 1,700 communities in 50 states.

“Federal investment has delivered results, but the job is far from finished,” Skoutelas said.“A strong, long-term Federal commitment is essential to drive job creation, innovation, and economic growth across the nation.”

The APTA Surface Transportation Authorization Recommendations for the next surface transportation law are guided by three key initiatives:



Build upon current investment for public transit and passenger rail to drive job creation, innovation, and economic growth;

Accelerate project delivery by eliminating statutory and regulatory barriers to building infrastructure; and Strengthen collaborative, local decision-making.

About the Economic Impact Study

Economic Impact of Public Transportation Investment was prepared for APTA by the Economic Development Research Group, an EBP Company. The analysis uses U.S. Department of Transportation benefit-cost guidance, industry-standard economic modeling, and comprehensive transit data to project impacts through 2045. All figures are in 2023 dollars.

