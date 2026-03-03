CWF Announces Winners Of National Photo Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is proud to announce the winners of its 2025 Reflections of Nature photo contest. With 10,600 entries received in a three-month period, the popular program demonstrates the deep connection Canadians feel towards wildlife and habitat conservation.

“Nature photography is a powerful way to educate, inspire and connect Canadians to wildlife,” says Sean Southey, CEO of CWF.“I am truly amazed at the quality and diversity of entries and the enthusiasm of participants. These incredible images showcase some of the many species and habitats that we are working together to conserve for the use and enjoyment of all. Congratulations and thank you to all those involved.”

The award-winning photos in five categories will be featured in CWF's Canadian Wildlife and Biosphère magazines as well as on the charitable organization's website, blog and social media channels.

GRAND PRIZE WINNER: A Last Glance by Steven Heipel of Toronto, Ont.

Far out on the frozen ocean of Baffin Bay, Steven Heipel traveled by snowmobile and qamutiik, hoping to glimpse Polar Bears. During a 10-day Arctic camping trip, Inuit guides paused at the base of this iceberg to harvest ice for fresh water. One guide spotted an Arctic Fox high on the ice and guessed its den was inside the iceberg. While the group congregated at the far end of the iceberg, Heipel waited alone. The fox appeared in a well of sea ice, paused for a breath, then began zigzagging through the maze of fallen ice again. Whispering a plea for her to look back, Heipel got his wish – just once – capturing a glance and a puff of breath in the cold air.

GRAND PRIZE RUNNER-UP: March of Shadows by Jean-Christophe Lemay of Rimouski, Que.

About 100 km from Radisson in northern Quebec, Jean-Christophe Lemay spent days tracking caribou with little luck. The herd shifted locations nearly daily, and on this afternoon, the caribou had wandered far out onto a frozen lake, too distant for a handheld shot. With a little trepidation, Lemay decided to launch his drone above the caribou to see their reaction. To his surprise, the caribou paid no attention. From above, he captured their silent march across a landscape sculpted by wind and extreme cold, where temperatures often plummeted to -40 C.

FOCUS ON FAUNA

WINNER: A Quiet Crossing by Abby Keeler, Foothills, Alta.

On her first visit to Stanley Park, Abby Keeler set out at sunrise hoping to photograph otters and beavers. After two hours of walking along the waterway, she spotted a Common Raccoon scavenging along the riverbed and spent the next hour quietly observing and taking photographs. For this shot, she lay down on a trail, hoping no one came along to disturb them. Observing wildlife has always been part of Keeler's world – hours spent outdoors as a child turned into a daily ritual she eagerly embraced.

RUNNER UP: Into the Deep by Mike Jemmely, La Tuque, Que.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS



The Dozing Bear by Jodie Gallant, Tahsis, B.C.

Elliston's Lure by Nancy Ross, Thorold, Ont. A Blustery Encounter by Kyla Black, Lethbridge, Alta.



CANADIAN LANDSCAPES

WINNER: Moody Morning at Tombstone by John Meragias, Saint Laurent, Que.

After a grueling week-long trek through Tombstone Territorial Park with a 30 kg backpack, John Meragias camped for two nights in the pouring rain, hoping to capture the moody beauty of this rugged wilderness. His persistence paid off at sunrise when he discovered clusters of Cottongrass along the lake's edge, framed by the jagged mountain peaks. Though modest compared to more colourful blooms, Cottongrass are compelling – especially when juxtaposed by dramatic skies and the untamed terrain of northern Yukon.

RUNNER UP: Doorway to Light by Mike Douthwright, Kamloops, B.C.

HONOURABLE MENTION: After the Blizzard by Edward Savage, Nanaimo, B.C.

CONNECTING WITH NATURE

WINNER: Algonquin Awakening by Kayley Amo, Huntsville, Ont.

An early morning trip to Cache Lake in Algonquin Park gave Kayley Amo a chance to slow down and appreciate life's small wonders: a sunrise, trees cloaked in mist and still waters reflecting the soft morning light.

RUNNER UP: Amidst Giants by Ray Cislo, Edmonton, Alta.

URBAN INTERACTION

WINNER: The Coastal Hunt by Glen Strickey, Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Glen Strickey first headed to this fishing wharf after hearing reports of a Short-eared Owl in the area. Over the next 10 days, he made the 60-minute drive after work, logging more than 1,000 km in search of the elusive raptor. He spotted the owl several times, and finally, one day, he captured a beautiful photo. The Short-eared Owl was hunting in a field near the wharf – its long wings sweeping through the air as a fishing boat framed the scene.

RUNNER UP: Solace Amidst Steel by @jillianabrownphotography, Squamish, B.C.

HONOURABLE MENTION: School Crossing by Ronia Nash, Squamish, B.C.

FINDING FLORA

WINNER: The Marvel of Survival by Milena Esser, Hamilton, Ont.

In the remote Experimental Lakes Area, conditions are perfect for pitcher plants to flourish. While documenting the region as an environmental researcher, Milena Esser turned her lens toward a Purple Pitcher Plant. Its bulbous shape and rich colour catch the eye but look closer and you'll find tiny inward-pointing hairs, guiding unsuspecting prey towards the plant's ingenious trap.

RUNNER UP: Treasures on the Trail by Sarah Neufeld, Dawson Creek, B.C.

HONOURABLE MENTION: Golden Hour by Kyla Black, Lethbridge, Alta.

For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada's wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit.

Contact: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: