Jacobson Equities Acquires Haven Poway, Expanding Portfolio Into Desirable Affluent Suburb In San Diego County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POWAY, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacobson Equities acquired Haven Poway, a 107-unit garden-style apartment community in Poway, California. The acquisition represents a rare opportunity to enter one of San Diego County's most tightly held and supply-constrained submarkets.

Built in 1985, Haven Poway is a 100% market-rate, low-density community comprised of 13 two-story walk-up buildings featuring a pool and spa, fitness center, outdoor courtyards with BBQ areas, and generous open space. The property's garden-style layout and proximity to Poway's retail core provide a differentiated, suburban living experience within the greater San Diego metro.

Poway is consistently regarded as one of the safest cities in California and is in high demand due, in large part, to its top-rated public schools, strong household incomes, outdoor lifestyle offerings, and well-documented public safety. Per capita income in Poway exceeds County averages, reinforcing the submarket's affluent renter base and long-term stability. Ownership turnover is exceptionally limited, with only three multifamily transactions over 25 units occurring in Poway over the past 20 years-highlighting both the durability of the market and the rarity of opportunities like Haven Poway.

Haven Poway offers a clear value-add opportunity through targeted interior renovations, amenity enhancements, and operational optimization. With minimal new supply and durable renter demand supported by high-income demographics and top-tier schools, the asset is well positioned for consistent cash flow and long-term value creation.

About Jacobson Equities:

Jacobson Equities is one of California's most established real estate investment firms, with a legacy of investing in conventional multifamily and student housing throughout California and across the United States since the 1960s.

For more information about Jacobson Equities and its 60+ year tradition of excellence, please visit .

