Teepee Drive In Announces Special Season Opening Event Benefiting Alzheimer's Awareness
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Teepee Drive In is proud to announce its 2026 season opening event on Thursday, March 19, in association with the Alzheimer's Association-Oklahoma Chapter. The evening will feature a special screening of the Oklahoma-made indie comedy-drama, "Forgotten Fortune".
Starring Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Jimmie“JJ” Walker (Good Times), Brian Shoop (Tulsa King) and Mark Sherwood (Holy Flicks), "Forgotten Fortune" follows Brian Franks, an 82-year-old retired mailman whose fading memory leads him into an unexpected adventure filled with mystery, heart, and rediscovered purpose. When signs of early dementia begin to surface, his world takes an extraordinary turn with the discovery of a long-buried treasure-launching a chain of events that blends humor, compassion, and intrigue.
Produced by Dr. Mark Sherwood and Dr. Michele Sherwood, the movie, which was filmed in Tulsa and Sapulpa, highlights the charm and character of small-town Oklahoma while bringing together a cast of recognizable talent. Written and directed by Esteban“Stevie” Fernandez Jr., the film skillfully blends comedy, drama, and heartfelt character storytelling.
The Teepee Drive In's opening night aims not only to celebrate the return of moviegoing under the stars, but also to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and support efforts to end it.
There will be a Q&A after the film with the director and producers, as well as representatives from the Alzheimer's Association-Oklahoma Chapter present to share information and resources with attendees before and after the show.
Join us March 19 for a night of community, cinema, and compassion as we open the season with a story that reminds us of the power of memory, friendship, and hope. Gates will open at 6:00 pm, with showtime at 8:00 pm. Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy concessions, and help kick off the season in support of a meaningful cause.
For more information, ticket details, and event updates, please visit the Teepee Drive In's official website, or follow them on social media.
