Auditoria Closes Record Fiscal Year With Accelerating Growth And Expanding Global Footprint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Triple-digit revenue growth and threefold quarterly bookings growth highlight rising enterprise adoption of agentic AI in the Office of the CFO

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auditoria, the leader in agentic artificial intelligence for the Office of the CFO, today announced record performance for its most recent fiscal year, marking another year of rapid growth, product expansion, and enterprise adoption. To support this growth, the company doubled its headcount over the past year, scaling operations to support rising global demand for agentic AI solutions purpose-built for finance.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to operational deployment, Auditoria continues to see strong momentum among finance leaders seeking secure, pre-built agentic systems that deliver immediate business outcomes. This growth is reflected in a fiscal year that closed with triple-digit revenue growth and fourth-quarter bookings that nearly tripled compared to the previous year, driven by accelerating enterprise adoption across financial services, healthcare, technology, and consulting.

“Finance leaders no longer want to simply experiment with AI pilots and AI delivery maybes; they want production-grade systems that they can seamlessly deploy in their existing environments,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and Founder of“Our AI agents for the office of the CFO understand finance workflows, operate within enterprise guardrails, and deliver immediate and measurable impact. Reflecting on the past year, our continued momentum and the growing interest in Auditoria are indicative of an industry that is ready for AI finance automation systems that work.”

From experimentation to enterprise execution

The past fiscal year marked a significant inflexion point for Auditoria. New customer wins included organizations such as Skyscanner, Simmons Bank, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Vizient, reflecting growing cross-industry demand for AI-powered finance operations. This customer growth is supported by global expansion, including a UK-based office and a primary London data center, complemented by a secondary facility in Ireland, reinforcing its commitment to sovereign AI infrastructure, regional data residency compliance, and serving clients where they are.

The company also advanced its product portfolio with the introduction of SmartResearch, which is scheduled to become generally available next quarter. Early customer deployments have already helped shape the solution into a fully operational capability, enabling finance teams to conduct intelligent, contextual financial research directly within their existing workflows.

Building the leadership bench for scale

The company strengthened its commercial leadership with the appointment of David Osborne as Chief Revenue Officer. Osborne joins Auditoria after leading revenue organizations at Insightly and Qualtrics, where he was part of the sales leadership team through its acquisition by SAP and subsequent IPO. With significant experience building go-to-market engines, scaling enterprise sales teams, and leading global revenue functions from early-stage expansion to enterprise maturity, Osborne is chartered with spearheading Auditoria's next chapter of explosive growth.

Further reinforcing its partner-led strategy, Auditoria appointed Vince Barrett as SVP of Strategic Alliances. Barrett joins Auditoria after leading global alliance initiatives at Workday, including the Big Four accounting and global systems integrator partnerships, and previously built and scaled alliances and channels at Celonis. In parallel, Dean Harrigan was appointed to lead UK operations, anchoring Auditoria's growing European presence.

Recognition from the firms shaping the AI agenda

For the sixth consecutive year, Auditoria was included on the Constellation Research shortlist and received mentions in leading analyst reports from firms including Gartner and Forrester. These acknowledgements reflect Auditoria's growing role in shaping the category of agentic AI applications for finance.

Auditoria's momentum has also been reflected in industry recognition. During the year, the company was named to the CB Insights Fintech 100, highlighting its role in pioneering agentic AI in finance. It was also included in the DataTech50 list of top data technology innovators in the United States and recognized by The Financial Technology Report as one of the Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025.

In addition, Adina Simu, Co-Founder and Chief Product and Commercial Officer, was recognized as a Top Women Leader in Financial Technology by The Financial Technology Report in its 2026 awards, further underscoring the strength of Auditoria's executive leadership bench.

As the AI market matures, recognition from independent analysts underscores a key industry trend: enterprises are prioritizing specialized, domain-focused AI systems built to deliver measurable operational results over experimental, general-purpose deployments.

Embedding agentic AI inside trusted systems

Auditoria continued to deepen its ecosystem strategy during the year, expanding integrations across major ERP and financial platforms, including Workday, Oracle Cloud, SAP, and Coupa. Rather than replacing systems of record, the company's approach is to augment them, embedding agentic AI directly within existing finance environments.

By operating inside the systems finance teams already trust, Auditoria enables automation across accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, and research workflows without heavy IT lift or infrastructure disruption.

“Systems of record remain foundational,” Gupta said.“The next trillion-dollar opportunity lies in systems of action, context, and decisions. Agentic AI sits on top of enterprise finance systems and transforms them from passive data repositories into active, intelligent operators.”

Expanding the agentic skillset for the Office of the CFO

Looking ahead, Auditoria is expanding its agentic AI skillset within accounts payable, with new capabilities in vendor risk management and reconciliations scheduled for release this quarter. These enhancements reinforce the company's commitment to delivering specialized, finance-native AI skills rather than generic automation tools.

About Auditoria

Since 2019, Auditoria has set the standard for agentic AI in enterprise finance, purpose-built for the Office of the CFO. Auditoria autonomously runs and optimizes critical AP and AR cash flow processes while preserving the accuracy, control, and auditability CFOs demand. With SmartResearch, Auditoria transforms abundant financial data and context into actionable insights, delivered instantly through a natural-language portal that gives Controllership and FP&A teams continuous cash intelligence.

Backed by deep integrations with leading ERP platforms, including Workday, Oracle, and SAP, and leveraging advanced foundational AI models from providers such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, Auditoria unifies enterprise intelligence. Through these partnerships with industry leaders, we are enabling business resilience, confident capital decisions, and sustained growth amid constant change.

Automate your processes. Access deeper insights. Empower your teams at.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Nick Ezzo...