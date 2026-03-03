Highway And Qued Partner To Eliminate Blind Trust And Secure Freight Appointments At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, the leading provider of Carrier Identitysolutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Qued, a freight appointment automation platform designed to bring trust and verification to scheduling. Together, Highway and Qued are establishing a new standard for confirming that the person behind the appointment is exactly who they claim to be.

This partnership addresses one of the freight industry's most persistent challenges: fraud fueled by disconnected systems and blind trust. By combining Highway's carrier compliance and identity infrastructure with Qued's automated freight appointment technology, brokers and 3PLs gain confidence that the load is real, the carrier is real, and the appointment is legitimate.

“Fraud doesn't start at the dock, it starts when identity and compliance aren't verified upstream,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway.“Carrier compliance is the foundation. By partnering with Qued, we're extending trusted identity beyond booking and into appointments, eliminating another gap that bad actors have historically exploited.”

Qued automates freight appointments while authenticating each booking, enabling anytime, verified appointments that warehouses, brokers, and carriers can trust. When paired with Highway's Carrier Identity® platform, the result is a more secure and efficient freight workflow, from booking through delivery.

“At Qued, trust is the product,” said Prasad Gollapalli, CEO of Qued.“Highway shares our belief that real efficiency only exists when identity is verified at every step. This partnership ensures that appointments aren't just fast, they're authenticated, eliminating fake loads and reducing operational drag for everyone involved.”

How the Highway–Qued Partnership Works

Through the partnership, Qued will securely share verified appointment data with Highway for mutual customers. When a load has a Qued-confirmed pickup or delivery appointment, that verification will surface directly within Highway - initially for key stops, with plans to expand across all stops on an order.

This creates a new layer of transparency and confidence during booking and execution.

Beyond immediate benefits, the partnership reflects a broader shift in freight technology. Highway and Qued represent a new phase, one where connected data and verified identity create systemic transparency and efficiencies, not just incremental improvements.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit qued

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit

