Dr Mercy Maclean Releases Her New Book- 'Psychological Overview: Intergenerational Trauma And Inherited Wounds '
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr Mercy Maclean, a Practitioner Chartered Health Psychologist, has unveiled an innovative book-“Psychological Overview: Intergenerational Trauma and Inherited Wounds.
Psychological Overview: Intergenerational Trauma and Inherited Wounds presents an expansive, academically rigorous, and conceptually integrative examination of intergenerational trauma, advancing contemporary understanding of how psychological wounds may be transmitted across familial, cultural, and biological systems.
Intergenerational trauma refers to the persistence of psychological, emotional, behavioural, and relational consequences arising from unresolved traumatic experiences that extend beyond the individual and influence subsequent generations. This book offers a sophisticated synthesis of theoretical perspectives, empirical findings, and clinical insights to illuminate the complex mechanisms through which trauma shapes human development across the lifespan.
Grounded in interdisciplinary scholarship, the work engages with major domains of psychological science, including developmental psychology, behavioural science, psychodynamic theory, social learning frameworks, and trauma-informed clinical practice. Particular emphasis is placed on the role of attachment systems in shaping emotional security and relational functioning, demonstrating how early caregiving environments may influence patterns of trust, self-regulation, and interpersonal behaviour throughout adulthood.
The book further examines sociocultural dimensions of trauma transmission, exploring how collective history, community disruption, migration experiences, systemic inequality, and historical violence contribute to enduring psychological stress structures. By situating individual trauma within broader ecological and sociopolitical contexts, the book advances a more comprehensive understanding of inherited suffering and the formation of resilience.
Biological and epigenetic research is also critically reviewed, with careful attention to emerging evidence suggesting that chronic stress exposure may influence neuroendocrine functioning, gene expression modulation, and stress responsivity pathways across generations. While acknowledging scientific developments in this area, the work maintains methodological caution, presenting a balanced interpretation of biological mechanisms without overextending deterministic conclusions. A defining strength of the book lies in its commitment to integrating risk-focused and resilience-oriented perspectives. The text analyses how intergenerational trauma may contribute to emotional dysregulation, cognitive distortion, maladaptive coping strategies, identity fragmentation, and relational instability.
Simultaneously, it highlights the persistence of adaptive functioning, cultural continuity, community solidarity, and meaning-making processes that often emerge in populations exposed to adversity. Moving beyond deficit-centred models, the book advances a strengths-informed and healing-oriented framework. It proposes that intergenerational trauma cycles can be disrupted through a combination of reflective psychological awareness, secure relational experiences, culturally responsive therapeutic intervention, and community-level restoration practices. The work underscores the importance of narrative reconstruction, emotional integration, and restorative connection as central processes in trauma recovery.
The book also addresses ethical and clinical implications for mental health professionals, offering guidance on trauma-informed assessment, treatment planning, and culturally competent intervention strategies. It serves as a scholarly resource for researchers, clinicians, educators, and policy-oriented practitioners seeking evidence-based insight into trauma continuity and psychological repair.
Ultimately, Psychological Overview: Intergenerational Trauma and Inherited Wounds affirms a foundational principle of modern psychological science: while trauma may be transmitted across generations, so too may resilience, adaptive meaning systems, and capacities for psychological growth. By illuminating both the burdens and possibilities embedded in inherited experience, this work advances trauma scholarship and promotes pathways toward sustainable intergenerational healing.
Intended Audience
This publication is designed for academics, psychologists, mental health practitioners, undergraduate and graduate students, and professionals engaged in trauma research, psychotherapy, social science scholarship, and public health discourse.
Publication Significance
The work represents a meaningful contribution to contemporary trauma studies by bridging theoretical sophistication with practical applicability, supporting the ongoing evolution of trauma-informed science and healing-oriented psychological practice.
