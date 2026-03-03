Giesecke+Devrient Acquires Xtec, Marking Strategic Expansion In The U.S. Public Sector Identity And Security Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNICH and MIAMI, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

XTec, headquartered in Miami, Fla., is a recognized provider of federal-grade identity, authentication, validation, authorization, and access management solutions for government and highly-regulated environments. Certified for systems handling highly sensitive U.S. government data, XTec maintains long-standing relationships across federal agencies and regulated commercial enterprises. The company's portfolio includes the only Identity and Credential Management ecosystem authorized at the FedRAMP High Impact level, as well as cryptographic tokens and smart access systems.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a U.S. government program that defines security standards for cloud services. The classification“High Impact” represents the highest security category and applies to systems that process particularly sensitive data – where loss or compromise would have severe consequences for national security, public services, or trust in government institutions.

For G+D, the acquisition secures a strong foothold in North America, adding a highly experienced team and expanding its reach within key U.S. government agencies. With XTec's authorized cloud platform, G+D significantly expands its ability to support federal-grade digital identity, cryptographic credential issuance and authentication services, positioning the company among a select group of vendors approved to operate at the highest levels of trust required by U.S. government agencies.

The acquisition represents an important milestone in the continued expansion of G+D's Digital Security Segment and reinforces its long-term commitment to the U.S. public sector market.

By joining G+D, XTec can build on its strong and international company foundation, with access to advanced security technologies and deep expertise in government-grade identity solutions.

The business of XTec will be integrated into the portfolio of Veridos, the joint venture between G+D and the German federal technology group Bundesdruckerei. For Veridos, a leading provider of integrated identity solutions worldwide, this step represents a substantial expansion of its offering and a strong enhancement of its market position in the U.S.

“I am delighted to announce this significant milestone in our SecurityTech growth story, which marks a strategic expansion of our presence in the U.S. This acquisition is a major stride in a vital market for G+D, strengthening our digital identity business for the long term,” said Ralf Wintergerst, Group CEO of G+D.

“We are proud to become part of G+D and contribute to its global mission. Our team has been building trusted relationships with U.S. government agencies since 1992, and we look forward to continuing that work with the added technological strength and reach of G+D and Veridos,” said Kevin Kozlowski, President of XTec.

About Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global SecurityTech company headquartered in Munich, Germany. G+D makes the lives of billions of people more secure. The company shapes trust in the digital age, with built-in security technology in three segments: Digital Security, Financial Platforms and Currency Technology.

G+D was founded in 1852 and today has a workforce of more than 14,000 employees. In the fiscal year 2024, the company generated a turnover of 3.1 billion euros. G+D is represented by 118 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 41 countries. Further information: .

About XTec

Founded in 1992, XTec is a leading provider of identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) solutions for the U.S. Federal Government and highly regulated enterprises. Serving federal agencies since 1998, XTec supports identity and access initiatives across more than 85 federal agencies, as well as financial institutions, and state and local governments.

XTec delivers secure, interoperable authentication and verification systems through its FedRAMP High authorized AuthentX Cloud Platform, enabling trusted access to physical and digital resources across complex enterprise environments. Built on proven cryptographic foundations and open standards, XTec solutions provide a trusted foundation for secure web-based applications, cloud services, and high-assurance identity systems.

