URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At February 28, 2026
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|28/02/2026
|143,505,006
|143,505,006
Attachment
-
2. URW SE - 2026 02 28 - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
