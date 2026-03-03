Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At February 28, 2026


2026-03-03 12:01:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, March 3 rd, 2026

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as of February 28 th , 2026

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
28/02/2026 143,505,006 143,505,006

Attachment

  • 2. URW SE - 2026 02 28 - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital

