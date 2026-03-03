403
Latentview Analytics Recognized As A Strong Performer In Marketing Measurement And Optimization Services Q1 2026 Report
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LatentView Analytics Limited (LatentView Analytics | BSE: 543398, NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing Measurement and Optimization Services, Q1 2026.
The Forrester WaveTM is an evaluation of top providers in a defined market segment. In this report, LatentView was evaluated among 12 providers. LatentView received the highest possible score of 5 out of 5 in both Models and Algorithms and Data Hygiene and Processing criteria.
According to the report,“LatentView is best suited for brands with complex modeling needs that are looking for a powerful solution that doesn't require sharing data outside their own data environment.”
The report notes that each of the vendors in the Wave has a marketing measurement consulting focus that offers advanced marketing measurement services to clients through a combination of tools and platforms for marketing measurement, strategic analysis, and strategy consulting. LatentView's approach integrates these capabilities to help enterprises translate measurement into business growth, reinforced by its Elite partnership with Databricks.
The report also cites MARKEE, LatentView's modular AI-driven performance marketing platform, which enables modeling and measurement components to be deployed within client environments. This architecture preserves data ownership and governance while enabling scalable optimization.
LatentView was previously included in The Marketing Measurement and Optimization Services Landscape, Q3 2025, which provided an overview of 16 notable providers supporting brands in measuring cross-channel effectiveness, optimizing media investments, and conducting forward-looking scenario planning. LatentView was also included in The Forrester WaveTM: Customer Analytics Services, Q2 2025.
Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics, said,“Organizations are under increasing pressure to connect marketing investments to measurable business outcomes while navigating growing data complexity and privacy expectations. We believe this recognition reflects the rigor of our modeling, the strength of our data engineering, and our ability to deploy solutions within client controlled environments. For our clients, it reinforces that they can pursue advanced measurement and optimization with confidence, backed by transparency, governance, and scalable execution.”
As LatentView approaches its 20th year partnering with global enterprises, the company continues to invest in unified measurement frameworks, responsible AI, and scalable deployment models, grounded in methodological rigor, strong data governance, and clear alignment to business outcomes.
Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.
About LatentView
Latent View Analytics Limited (LatentView) is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. With 1650+ employees, LatentView is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including 40+ Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, Financial Services, CPG, Retail, and Healthcare sectors, with clients across the US, Chile, Mexico, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
