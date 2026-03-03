403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tan Jing Performs At Lincoln Center, Bringing Lunar Festival Celebration To Global Audiences
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Internationally acclaimed crossover vocalist Tan Jing took the stage at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Sunday evening for Tan Jing's Musical Journey - A Brilliant Melody, a symphonic concert presented by the Manhattan Philharmonic and Xiyu Productions. Held on the eve of the Chinese Lantern Festival, the performance transformed one of America's most prestigious concert venues into a gathering place for global audiences and overseas Chinese communities, highlighting music as a bridge between cultures.
Audiences traveled from across the United States - including California, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. - as well as from cities in China such as Beijing and Shanghai. Many attendees discovered Tan Jing through her recordings long before meeting her in person, drawn by a style widely recognized for blending classical technique with folk traditions and contemporary expression.
The evening opened with the powerful orchestral theme from The Magnificent Seven, setting a cinematic tone before transitioning into a program spanning both Western symphonic repertoire and Chinese musical heritage.
Tan Jing then performed a diverse selection of works including On the Eastern Mountain, Ronghua, Longing, Red Rooster Feather Legs, Missing You Dearly, Walk the Road of Life, May We All Be Blessed With Longevity, Dragon Script, and Jiu'er. The repertoire guided listeners from the sweeping imagery of the American frontier into the lyrical emotional depth of Eastern musical traditions.
A highlight of the evening was Tan Jing's duet with an American male vocalist on the Shanxi folk song Missing You Dearly, vividly illustrating cultural dialogue through shared melody.
“Music transcends language and borders,” Tan Jing said during the concert.“It is a bridge that connects hearts and builds friendship. Through melody, I hope to present the unique beauty of Chinese music and share our stories with the world.”
The concert also featured celebrated erhu virtuoso Chen Jun, a designated inheritor of China's intangible cultural heritage, and his daughter, rising erhu artist Chen Yimiao. Their performance of the original work Taiji Qin Xia embodied the philosophy of yin and yang, while their duet Galloping War Horse - composed in 1976 by Chen Jun's father Chen Yaoxing - marked the piece's 50th anniversary, adding historical significance to the program.
Conducted by Fang Fei, the Manhattan Philharmonic delivered a richly layered performance weaving brass and strings into sweeping crescendos that drew repeated standing ovations. The repertoire incorporated folk, bel canto, pop, rock, musical theater, and classical elements, emphasizing the versatility of both performers and orchestra.
“We invited Tan Jing before the Lantern Festival not only to share the blessings of the Chinese New Year,” said conductor Fang Fei,“but also to allow audiences from around the world to experience the artistry and emotional power of Chinese music. Cultural exchange between East and West is a defining trend of our time, and music is one of its most powerful expressions.”
For many overseas Chinese families in attendance, the evening carried personal meaning beyond performance.“Tonight's music is both my voice and my holiday greeting,” Tan Jing told the audience.“To friends and families living far from home - thank you for preserving our culture, language, and music wherever you are.”
Tan Jing emphasized that sharing Chinese stories through music remains a responsibility for artists in a global era. She expressed her commitment to continuing international collaborations and creating new works that introduce the beauty of Chinese culture to worldwide audiences.
Audiences traveled from across the United States - including California, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. - as well as from cities in China such as Beijing and Shanghai. Many attendees discovered Tan Jing through her recordings long before meeting her in person, drawn by a style widely recognized for blending classical technique with folk traditions and contemporary expression.
The evening opened with the powerful orchestral theme from The Magnificent Seven, setting a cinematic tone before transitioning into a program spanning both Western symphonic repertoire and Chinese musical heritage.
Tan Jing then performed a diverse selection of works including On the Eastern Mountain, Ronghua, Longing, Red Rooster Feather Legs, Missing You Dearly, Walk the Road of Life, May We All Be Blessed With Longevity, Dragon Script, and Jiu'er. The repertoire guided listeners from the sweeping imagery of the American frontier into the lyrical emotional depth of Eastern musical traditions.
A highlight of the evening was Tan Jing's duet with an American male vocalist on the Shanxi folk song Missing You Dearly, vividly illustrating cultural dialogue through shared melody.
“Music transcends language and borders,” Tan Jing said during the concert.“It is a bridge that connects hearts and builds friendship. Through melody, I hope to present the unique beauty of Chinese music and share our stories with the world.”
The concert also featured celebrated erhu virtuoso Chen Jun, a designated inheritor of China's intangible cultural heritage, and his daughter, rising erhu artist Chen Yimiao. Their performance of the original work Taiji Qin Xia embodied the philosophy of yin and yang, while their duet Galloping War Horse - composed in 1976 by Chen Jun's father Chen Yaoxing - marked the piece's 50th anniversary, adding historical significance to the program.
Conducted by Fang Fei, the Manhattan Philharmonic delivered a richly layered performance weaving brass and strings into sweeping crescendos that drew repeated standing ovations. The repertoire incorporated folk, bel canto, pop, rock, musical theater, and classical elements, emphasizing the versatility of both performers and orchestra.
“We invited Tan Jing before the Lantern Festival not only to share the blessings of the Chinese New Year,” said conductor Fang Fei,“but also to allow audiences from around the world to experience the artistry and emotional power of Chinese music. Cultural exchange between East and West is a defining trend of our time, and music is one of its most powerful expressions.”
For many overseas Chinese families in attendance, the evening carried personal meaning beyond performance.“Tonight's music is both my voice and my holiday greeting,” Tan Jing told the audience.“To friends and families living far from home - thank you for preserving our culture, language, and music wherever you are.”
Tan Jing emphasized that sharing Chinese stories through music remains a responsibility for artists in a global era. She expressed her commitment to continuing international collaborations and creating new works that introduce the beauty of Chinese culture to worldwide audiences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment