Blis Chief Product Officer Amy Fox Named To Adweek's AI Power 50
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blis, part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, today announced that Chief Product Officer Amy Fox has been named to Adweek's 2025 AI Power 50 list. The annual list recognizes the most influential leaders shaping how artificial intelligence is transforming marketing and advertising.
“Amy has been instrumental in redefining how AI should show up in advertising,” said Greg Isbister, CEO, Blis.“Her focus on real-world signals, usability, and outcomes has helped Blis deliver measurable, incremental value for brands and agencies at a time when the industry is searching for what comes next.”
Fox was recognized for her decade-long track record of turning advanced AI and machine learning into practical, human-centered tools that help marketers plan smarter, activate more effectively, and measure real business outcomes, particularly in non-ID and signal-loss environments.
As CPO, Fox oversees Blis' product strategy across planning, buying, and measurement, ensuring AI is embedded as a core utility. Under her leadership, Blis has developed AI-powered capabilities that enable advertisers to move beyond digital-only proxies and optimize against real-world behavior, including movement and purchase signals that reflect how consumers actually live and shop.
Most recently, Fox led the conception and launch of Blis AI, the company's LLM-powered planning intelligence platform. Built on Blis' proprietary real-world data and T-Mobile app insights, Blis AI allows planners to upload briefs in natural language and instantly receive precise audience definitions and strategic recommendations. The platform is designed with transparency at its core, clearly explaining how and why recommendations are generated to build trust and usability among planners.
Fox has also played a central role in advancing Blis' AI-driven buying and measurement infrastructure. This includes overseeing Dynamic Audience Targeting, a machine learning model that continuously optimizes campaign performance in non-ID environments such as Safari. The system has delivered measurable gains in efficiency and outcomes for clients and was a key differentiator during Blis' acquisition by T-Mobile.
Beyond product innovation, Fox leads and mentors Blis' product organization with a strong emphasis on responsible AI deployment and client-first problem solving. She is also a frequent industry speaker and contributor to thought leadership on AI-driven planning, privacy-centric measurement, and performance in a post-identity ecosystem.
“I believe AI should make marketing simpler, not more abstract,” said Fox.“This recognition reflects the work our team is doing to help advertisers focus on what actually drives growth: real behavior, real movement, and real results.”
The Adweek AI Power 50 honor further reinforces Blis' position at the forefront of advertising innovation, combining real-world data, premium inventory, and a future-ready platform built to deliver measurable business impact.
For more information, visit blis.
About Blis
Blis is the only omnichannel DSP that unites telco data, real-world movement patterns, and transactions to deliver a complete view of the consumer. Powered by T-Mobile and built for precision at scale, Blis' omnichannel platform helps marketers map the full purchase journey – from impression to transaction – and expand their audience reach, driving incremental results across every screen.
Founded in the UK in 2004 with U.S. headquarters in New York, Blis employs over 300 global employees across 14 offices in 11 countries.
About T-Mobile
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and indisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: .
