Morris Injury Law Shares Essential Car Accident Safety Tips For Las Vegas Drivers

With traffic congestion increasing across the Las Vegas Valley, Morris Injury Law is encouraging drivers to prioritize safety and take proactive steps to reduce preventable car accidents. As a firm representing accident victims throughout Southern Nevada, Morris Injury Law regularly sees how devastating collisions can impact individuals and families.

According to state traffic data, car accidents remain one of the leading causes of serious injury in Clark County. Heavy tourism, construction zones, distracted driving, and high-speed roadways such as I-15 and U.S. 95 all contribute to increased risk.

“Many car accidents are preventable,” said Scott Morris, founding attorney of Morris Injury Law.“Simple safety habits can save lives. We want drivers in Las Vegas to understand how small changes behind the wheel can make a significant difference.”

Top Car Accident Safety Tips for Las Vegas Drivers

1. Avoid Distracted Driving

Put phones away while driving. Texting, adjusting GPS, or scrolling through apps significantly increases crash risk.

2. Obey Speed Limits

Speeding reduces reaction time and increases the severity of injuries in a collision - especially on highways and major intersections.

3. Stay Alert in Construction Zones

Las Vegas road construction is ongoing throughout the valley. Reduced lanes and sudden traffic shifts require extra caution.

4. Never Drive Impaired

Alcohol and drug impairment remain major contributors to serious accidents in Nevada. Plan ahead for rideshare or designated drivers.

5. Maintain a Safe Following Distance

Rear-end collisions are common in high-traffic areas. Allow enough space to stop safely.

6. Watch for Pedestrians and Cyclists

With millions of visitors each year, pedestrian traffic is especially high near the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown, and major entertainment areas.

7. Practice Defensive Driving

Anticipate other drivers' mistakes. Stay alert to sudden lane changes, red-light violations, and aggressive driving behaviors.

What To Do After a Car Accident

Morris Injury Law also reminds drivers that if an accident occurs:

-Call 911 immediately.

-Seek medical attention, even if injuries seem minor.

-Document the scene with photos and witness information.

-Avoid giving recorded statements to insurance companies without understanding your rights.

Nevada follows a fault-based system, meaning the driver responsible for causing the accident is liable for damages. However, insurance companies often attempt to minimize payouts or shift blame.

“After an accident, people are often overwhelmed,” Morris added.“Understanding your rights early can protect you from costly mistakes.”

About Morris Injury Law

Morris Injury Law is a Las Vegas-based personal injury firm representing individuals injured in car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, pedestrian collisions, and other negligence-related incidents throughout Southern Nevada. The firm is committed to protecting victims' rights and pursuing maximum compensation on their behalf.

For more information about car accident safety or to schedule a consultation, please visit