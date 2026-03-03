AI Trust Signals Launches Agency Partner Program, Names Jordan Digital Marketing As Founding Lead Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The program equips digital agencies with a proprietary scoring platform, field-tested playbooks, and AI-driven strategy tools to help clients achieve measurable gains in AI search visibility

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Trust Signals TM (AITS), the authority optimization platform created by Marcus Sheridan and Patrick Moorhead, today announced the official launch of its Agency Partner Program, with Jordan Digital Marketing (JDM) named as the founding lead partner. The program formalizes a growing network of agencies equipped to deliver a distinctive advantage to their clients: the ability to build trust simultaneously with human buyers and the AI systems that now mediate the relationship between brands and the buyers searching for them.

AITS was built on a foundational insight: the same behaviors that make a brand trustworthy to a human buyer, transparent pricing, credible expertise, consistent information, verifiable social proof, are precisely the signals that AI recommendation systems use to decide which brands to cite and endorse. Marcus Sheridan's bestselling frameworks, They Ask You Answer and Endless Customers, mapped the proven strategy for winning human buyer trust through radical transparency. AITS operationalizes that philosophy into a measurable, machine-readable system, making it more critical than ever as AI increasingly intermediates the trust relationship between brands and the buyers trying to find them. The platform scores brands across 19 granular trust signals spanning Technical, Authority, and Brand tiers, producing a single AI Authority Score and a prioritized roadmap for improvement.

Unlike pure AI visibility trackers that“track” where a brand appears in AI-generated responses, AITS focuses on why AI systems choose to recommend some brands over others, and what a brand must do to earn that recommendation from both machines and the humans behind the queries. Partner agencies deploy three core AITS tools to close that gap for clients:



AI Authority Score: A 0–100 diagnostic engine that scores brands across 19 trust signals, identifying precisely which gaps are suppressing AI recommendation and ranking them by business impact.

Score Accelerator Playbooks: A library of 19 signal-specific implementation blueprints built from assessments of 3,500+ companies, providing step-by-step remediation plans with defined KPIs so client execution never stalls on“what good looks like.” MarcusAI Workbench: A strategic execution layer rooted in Marcus Sheridan's buyer-trust methodology that translates diagnostic data into a prioritized 90-day action plan, ranking fixes by impact-to-effort ratio so agencies always lead with the highest-leverage recommendations first.



Partner agencies are already applying the AITS framework for business development, using diagnostic reports as a high-value prospecting tool that converts“AI visibility” curiosity into a concrete, scored business problem. Several partners have already completed full Score Accelerator engagements with clients, achieving measured improvements of 10 or more points in client AITS scores within 90 days.

“The agencies that will win the next decade are the ones that help clients get found not just on Google, but in every AI-powered conversation their buyers are already having. The AITS Agency Partner Program gives those agencies the diagnostic, the blueprint, and the proof to make that happen.”

- Marcus Sheridan, Keynote Speaker, Author of They Ask You Answer, and Co-Founder of AI Trust Signals

“At JDM, we believe the agencies that thrive in the AI era will be the ones who get ahead of the curve with tools and frameworks that actually move the needle for clients. The AITS platform gives us a measurable, repeatable way to demonstrate that we are building AI visibility and improving business outcomes like pipeline and revenue for our clients.”

- Tyler Jordan, CEO, Jordan Digital Marketing

JDM leads the founding partner cohort, which also includes Drum Beat Marketing, Galvanized Creative, Impact Marketing & Public Relations LLC, Kreadiv, Orange Marketing, The Borden Group, and Tom Wardman Consultancy Ltd. Agencies interested in joining the program can apply at .

About AI Trust SignalsTM

AI Trust SignalsTM is the leading AI authority optimization platform for the Answer Economy. The platform measures and improves how trustworthy brands appear to AI recommendation systems and human buyers, producing a single AI Authority Score and a prioritized improvement roadmap across 19 trust signals. With hundreds of subscribers, thousands of brand reports completed, and a growing network of agency partners, AITS is building the universal standard for digital brand credibility in an AI-driven world. AI Trust SignalsTM is a pending registered trademark of The AI Authority Company.

About Jordan Digital Marketing

Jordan Digital Marketing was founded in 2017 as a remote agency that held as a founding value the promise to treat client businesses like their own. Featuring some of the industry's most accomplished experts in paid and organic acquisition and analytics, and racking up awards in the SEO, PPC, and workforce excellence categories, JDM specializes in driving efficient scale for fast-growing clients in the B2B, SaaS, Fintech, and B2C verticals, including Sentry, Pilot, TrueCar, Square, SecureFrame, Ocrolus, Babyletto, and more. Contact JDM to schedule a free 30-minute consultation for your paid and organic growth strategy.

