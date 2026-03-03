Kalmar Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Malmborg
Kalmar Corporation - Managers' transactions - Malmborg ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Malmborg, Thomas Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Kalmar Corporation LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20260303132734_21 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2026-03-02 Venue not applicable Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000571054 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Transaction details (1): Volume: 2714 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2714 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Additional information:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697
About Kalmar
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.
