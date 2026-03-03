AS Tallink Grupp - Managers' Transactions
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 27.02.2026
Place of transaction: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 200,000; Unit price: 0.615 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 200,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.615 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Tel.: +372 56157170
