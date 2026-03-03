Donald Trump Says Iran's Military 'Gone,' Declares It Is 'Too Late' For Talks

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (March 3) Iran's military leadership and key defense capabilities had been wiped out, declaring it was“too late” for talks.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:“Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said 'Too Late!'”

The remarks signal a hardening stance amid escalating tensions in the region. Trump's statement suggests that overtures for negotiations were made following the strikes, but he dismissed the possibility of immediate dialogue.

Iran signals willingness to negotiate

Despite Trump's comments, an Iranian representative indicated Tehran remains open to dialogue under certain conditions.

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, described as a representative of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, told ANI,“Iran is ready for negotiations but with dignity.”

The statement suggests Iran may be open to talks, though it remains unclear under what framework such negotiations could take place.

Letter to Congress justifies strikes

According to Fox News, Trump sent an official letter to Congress outlining the rationale behind the US military action.

“At my direction, on February 28, 2026, United States forces conducted precision strikes against numerous targets within Iran including ballistic missile sites, maritime mining capabilities, air defenses, and command and control capabilities,” Trump wrote.

He said the strikes were aimed at protecting U.S. forces in the region and the homeland, advancing national interests, and ensuring the free flow of maritime commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

The president also cited“collective self-defense of our regional allies, including Israel,” as justification.

Trump added that no US ground forces were deployed and that the mission was designed to minimise civilian casualties, deter future attacks, and neutralise what he described as Iran's malign activities.

Conflict enters 4th day

The conflict has entered its fourth day following coordinated US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian figures.

In retaliation, Tehran has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region, further heightening fears of a broader regional escalation.