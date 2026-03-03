Founder Group Limited Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
Nasdaq determined that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been at US$1.00 per share or greater. As a result, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
About Founder Group Limited
Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The Company's primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company's mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon-neutrality.
