Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Founder Group Limited Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement


2026-03-03 08:32:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) (“FGL” or the“Company”) today announced that on February 25, 2026, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the“Listing Rule”).

Nasdaq determined that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been at US$1.00 per share or greater. As a result, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

About Founder Group Limited

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The Company's primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company's mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon-neutrality.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

Contact Information:

Founder Group Limited Contact:

Eric Lee
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone +03-3358 5638
Email:...

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, New York 10036
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email:...


MENAFN03032026004107003653ID1110811966



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search