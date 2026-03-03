FBS Global Regains Full Nasdaq Compliance Minimum Bid Price Matter Resolved

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's Ordinary Shares Close Above $1.00 for Ten Consecutive Trading Days, Satisfying Nasdaq Listing Requirement

Singapore, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS Global Limited (Nasdaq: FBGL) (“FBS” or the“Company”), a green building contractor and interior fit-out specialist with more than 20 years of operating history, today announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

On February 27, 2026, the Company received formal confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that, for the ten consecutive business days from February 12, 2026 through February 26, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was at or above $1.00 per share. As a result, the previously disclosed minimum bid price deficiency matter has been resolved and is now closed.

Kelvin Ang, Chief Executive Officer of FBS Global, commented,“Regaining full compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards is an important milestone for the Company and our shareholders. We believe this reflects improving market confidence in our platform, operational discipline and strategic direction. With this matter behind us, management remains focused on executing our secured project portfolio and advancing long-term value creation.”

The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“FBGL.”

About FBS Global Limited

FBS Global Limited (Nasdaq: FBGL) is a construction and building systems specialist focused on high-specification, execution-driven projects across commercial, industrial and public sector markets. The Company delivers technically complex additions and alterations (A&A), retrofitting, insulation systems, lead-lined drywall partitions, false ceiling installations, and integrated interior build-outs.

With more than two decades of operating experience, FBS targets projects requiring precision engineering, regulatory compliance expertise and coordinated multi-system execution. The Company is focused on expanding its secured project pipeline, increasing participation in public infrastructure works, and driving disciplined, execution-led growth.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding project execution, anticipated revenue realization, growth strategy, expansion plans and future performance. Words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to project execution, customer performance, regulatory requirements, competition and general economic conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: ...

Tel: +1 212-671-1020