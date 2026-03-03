Dynabook Canada Expands Nationwide Distribution Through TD SYNNEX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynabook Canada Inc. has signed a nationwide distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX, expanding access to its business-class laptop portfolio across Canada. The partnership improves product availability for resellers and system integrators while consolidating procurement through TD SYNNEX's national channel.

The agreement responds to customer demand for predictable supply, longer device lifecycles, and consistent support. Through TD SYNNEX's distribution network, partners can access Dynabook's Portégé and Tecra laptops more efficiently, supporting faster deployment for commercial customers.

The partnership builds on TD SYNNEX's existing relationship with Sharp Electronics of Canada's business technology portfolio and aligns with Sharp Corporation's broader strategy in the Canadian market. As a Sharp subsidiary, Dynabook manages product design, engineering, and testing centrally in Japan, supported by dedicated Canadian sales and service operations.

“Availability and consistency are critical factors in commercial IT decisions,” said Carmine Cinerari, President & CEO of Dynabook Canada Inc. and Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd.“This agreement strengthens our ability to support partners and customers with a reliable supply of business laptops designed for long-term use. TD SYNNEX extends our reach in the channel while maintaining the focus on quality, lifecycle stability, and local support.”

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Pierre Montminy, VP, Product Management, TD SYNNEX Canada.“Through the addition of Dynabook and their quality products to our vast portfolio, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so our customers can do great things with technology.”

Dynabook Canada will continue to focus on delivering business laptops engineered for durability, security, and lifecycle consistency, supported by local infrastructure and national distribution coverage.

About Dynabook Canada Inc.

Dynabook Canada Inc. develops and supplies business laptops designed for reliability, security, and long-term use. The company's heritage includes the introduction of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, and decades of product development focused on professional computing environments.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Dynabook retains end-to-end control over product design, engineering, and testing in Japan. Its Canadian portfolio includes Satellite Pro, Tecra, and Portégé laptops, supported by dedicated sales and service teams across Canada.

