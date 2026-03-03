Lexeo Therapeutics To Participate In The Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
The event will be webcast live under the News & Events tab in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Lexeo website following the presentation.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to reshaping heart health by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how cardiovascular diseases are treated. The company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that take aim at the underlying genetic causes of conditions, including LX2006 in Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy, LX2020 in plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.
