UAE, Qatar Urge Allies to Pressure Trump to Limit Iran Attacks
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are quietly lobbying their allies to persuade US President Donald Trump to restrict the length of military operations against Iran, Bloomberg reported Monday.
Both nations are working to build a coalition aimed at quickly ending the conflict diplomatically, motivated by concerns over regional escalation and a potential surge in energy prices. A Qatari assessment warned that natural gas markets could face serious disruption if shipping lanes remain affected beyond midweek.
Trump said Monday that the campaign is expected to last four to five weeks but could be extended if necessary, claiming the operations are “ahead of schedule” without providing details.
Meanwhile, the UAE and Qatar are seeking to strengthen their air defenses. The UAE requested help with medium-range systems, while Qatar is focusing on countering drone attacks. Qatar is also facing a critical shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles, with internal analysis suggesting its stockpile would last only four more days at the current rate of use. Earlier Monday, Qatar reported intercepting seven ballistic missiles, five drones, and shooting down two SU-24 aircraft aimed at its territory.
The strikes come as Iran retaliates against Gulf countries hosting US military assets following the joint US-Israeli campaign that began Saturday, which killed several top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
