Allu Arjun's Wedding Gift For Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Sets Social Media On Fire

Vijay and Rashmika have finally tied the knot! While the wedding was a private affair, a grand reception is set for March 4 in Hyderabad. And guess what? Icon Star Allu Arjun is apparently planning a huge surprise gift for the couple.

It's raining weddings in Tollywood! After Samantha and director Raj Nidimoru, 'Rowdy' Vijay Deverakonda and 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna have also gotten married. Even Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, is set to marry his girlfriend this month. Vijay and Rashmika were spotted at Sirish's Haldi ceremony.After their wedding, the couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple. They then attended Allu Sirish's Haldi. The 'ViRosh' pair also went to Vijay's hometown to perform a Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam and hosted a feast for the villagers. They even met Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind at their home.Sources say Allu Arjun is planning to give the couple a very special gift. The buzz is that it could be a high-end car, but the brand is still a secret. Some also speculate it might be diamond rings for both. Allu Arjun and Rashmika's friendship blossomed during the shooting of their blockbuster film 'Pushpa'.The grand reception is happening on March 4 in Hyderabad, with big names from cinema and politics expected. Despite his own brother Allu Sirish's wedding functions, Allu Arjun is reportedly making sure he attends. But is the car gift for real, or just social media gossip? We'll have to wait and see!