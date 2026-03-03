Telangana Suspends Four Officials After Dog Nips Body At Mortuary

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) The government of Telangana suspended four officials for negligence following an incident in which a stray dog tried to nibble on a dead body in the mortuary of a government hospital in Jadcherla town.

Taking serious note of the shocking incident at the Area Hospital at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday ordered suspension of four officials including hospital superintendent.

A stray dog reportedly entered the mortuary on Monday evening and tried to nibble on the finger of a decomposed body brought for post-mortem before it was chased away.

The body of a 33-year-old man was brought to the old mortuary of the hospital by the police at around 12.30 p.m. on Monday. The man had died in a drowning case. Around 5 p.m., a stray dog entered the mortuary and nibbled on the body.

The hospital officials said that the dog tried to bite the finger of the deceased. They claimed those present there chased away the dog before it could damage the body.

After the incident, the duty doctor conducted the post-mortem in the presence of police and the body was handed over to the family members.

According to hospital authorities, the post-mortems are conducted in the old mortuary building located in the previous hospital premises, as the newly-constructed mortuary block has not yet become fully operational.

They explained as the old mortuary lacked a proper gate and had broken walls and shattered glass panes, a stray dog entered the premises.

On the directions of Health Minister Raja Narsimha, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner, Ajaya Kumar, visited the hospital on Tuesday morning and conducted an enquiry.

The Commissioner gathered details from the deceased's family members, police, eyewitnesses, doctors and hospital staff.

Based on his finding, the Health Minister ordered suspension of Hospital Superintendent Dr. Chandrakala, Duty RMO Dr. Harinath, Duty Medical Officer Munisha and Mortuary Supporting Staff (MNO) Raviprakash. They were found negligent in their duties, which resulted in the incident.

Commissioner Ajay Kumar said that strict action will be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.