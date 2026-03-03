NK Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 100+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Natural Killer Cell Therapies Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 140+ pipeline drugs in Natural Killer Cell Therapies pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On February 25, 2026, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a phase 1/2 study is to assess the safety, tolerability, drug levels, and preliminary efficacy of relatlimab plus nivolumab in pediatric and young adult participants with recurrent or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

DelveInsight's Natural Killer (NK)-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 140+ pipeline therapies for Natural Killer (NK)-Cell Lymphoma treatment.

Monalizumab: Innate Pharma

Monalizumab (also known as IPH2201) is a first-in-class humanized IgG4 targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor-infiltrating cytotoxic NK and CD8 T lymphocytes. It is under development by Innate Pharma in Phase III stage for the treatment of Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck and in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of gynecological cancers, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and head and neck cancer. It is in the Phase I stage of development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

NKTR-214 (Bempegaldesleukin): Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR-214 is designed to grow specific cancer-killing T-cells and natural killer cell populations in the body that fight cancer is known as endogenous tumor-infiltering lymphocytes (TILs). NKTR-214 stimulates these cancer-killing immune cells in the body by targeting CD122 specific receptors found on the surface of these immune cells, known as CD8+ effector T cells and Natural Killer (NK) cells. CD122, which is also known as the Interleukin-2 receptor beta subunit, is a key signaling receptor that is known to increase the proliferation of these effector T cells.

ALT 803: ImmunityBio

ALT 803 is a novel IL-15 superagonist complex, with improved pharmacokinetic properties and enhanced anti-tumor activity compared to recombinant human IL-15. It has also shown to potently activate human effector NK cells and enhance antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) of anti-CD20 antibodies against human lymphoma cells in various tumor models. It is under development by Altor Bioscience Corporation and is currently in Phase II/III for Bladder Cancer. It is in Phase II stage for the treatment of Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML); Non-muscle Invasive Blood Cancer, in Phase I/II stage for the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL); Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS); Multiple Myeloma; Advanced Pancreatic Cancer; Non-small Cell Lung Cancer and Relapsed/Refractory Indolent B Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. It is in Phase I stage for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Melanoma, Renal Cell, and Squamous Cell Head and Neck Cancer. It is developed by using IL-15 Protein Super agonist and Scaffold Technology and is administered by intravenous route.

ALECSAT: CytoVac

ALECSAT (Autologous Lymphoid Effector Cells Specific against Tumor-cells) is a therapy that supplements and strengthens the patient's immune system so it can fight the cancer cells in the same way as the body originally should have reacted. Natural Killer Cells used, in the ALECSAT therapy attack, the cancer cells in several ways, as they can recognize more than one property of the cancer cells. ALECAST is being evaluated for breast cancer and newly diagnosed glioblastoma in Phase II.

PNK-007: Celularity

PNK-007 is a human umbilical cord blood-derived, culture-expanded natural killer cell therapy. The umbilical cord has CD34+ cells that are differentiated and expanded up to 50,000 fold over 35 days in a good manufacturing process (GMP) compliant facility to produce 12 billion cells that are 85% pure for NK cells without the use of a feeder cell line. These cells can be aliquoted and frozen for use at a later date. The CDK derived NK cells have substantial cytolytic activity against several human tumor cell lines, primary AML, and primary multiple myeloma cells. PNK-007 successfully completed pre-clinical studies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma (MM) and is being evaluated in Phase I for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Glioblastoma. PNK-007 is administered intravenously and developed by Cellular Therapeutics.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Natural Killer (NK)-Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Natural Killer (NK)-Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

Natural Killer (NK)-Cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Natural Killer (NK)-Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Natural Killer (NK)-Cell Lymphoma market

