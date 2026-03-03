Smart Molecular Self-Assembly For Safer, Longer-Lasting Solid-State Batteries
As the global demand for electric vehicles and portable electronics surges, high-energy-density and inherently safe energy storage systems has become more important than ever. However, while solid-state lithium batteries (SSLBs) offer high safety due to their non-flammability, traditional solid electrolytes face significant bottlenecks, including low ionic conductivity, poor interfacial contact, and mechanical brittleness.
In a review published in Supramolecular Materials, a team of researchers from China highlight a new approach: using supramolecular chemistry to engineer "smart" battery components. The study provides a molecular engineering foundation for realizing practical, high-efficiency, and safe next-generation batteries.
“Unlike traditional materials that rely on rigid covalent bonds, supramolecular materials utilize reversible non-covalent interactions such as hydrogen bonding, halogen bonding, and π-π stacking to create highly ordered, self-assembled structures,” explains senior and corresponding author Kai Liu.
Notably, supramolecular chemistry provides a programmable molecular-level design framework for solid-state batteries.“These dynamic interactions act as a 'smart glue,' allowing electrolytes to self-heal microcracks and adapt to the volume changes of electrodes during cycling,” adds Liu.“This flexibility is crucial for suppressing lithium dendrite growth, which often leads to short circuits in conventional designs."
The researchers also detailed how these molecular interactions build efficient ion transport pathways, lowering energy barriers and improving the battery's rate performance.“By precisely regulating the interfacial composition, supramolecular strategies significantly reduce impedance and enhance long-term cycling stability,” says Liu.
References
DOI
href="" rel="external nofollow" 1016/j.2025.10011
Original Source URL
Funding Information
This research was supported by the Tsinghua University-China Petrochemical Corporation Joint Institute for Green Chemical Engineering (224247) and the Tsinghua-Toyota Joint Research Fund.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment