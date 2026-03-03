Azerbaijan Comes To Terms With Croatian Company In Renewable Energy (PHOTO)
The memorandum was signed today in Baku within the framework of the 12th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministers and the 4th meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council Ministers.
The document was signed by the AREA Director Javid Abdullayev and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Energia Naturalis d.o.o. Bostjan Napast.
