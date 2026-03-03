All 11 Iranian Ships In Gulf Of Oman Claims To Have Destroyed

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that all 11 Iranian ships operating in the Gulf of Oman have been destroyed, according to AzerNEWS.

“In the last two days, the Iranian regime had 11 vessels in the Gulf of Oman. Today, that number is ZERO,” CENTCOM stated on the social media platform X. The command emphasized that Iran has a long history of harassing and attacking international shipping in the Gulf of Oman and affirmed its commitment to safeguarding free maritime navigation, declaring,“Those days are over.”

Iran has not acknowledged these losses.

This announcement followed US President Donald Trump's remarks on Sunday, where he claimed that nine Iranian naval ships had been sunk, a figure he later increased to ten on Monday, also stating that Iranian naval headquarters had been“largely destroyed.”

The naval campaign is part of a joint military operation between the US and Israel that began on Saturday and has resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes aimed at Gulf nations that host US military installations.