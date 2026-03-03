MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Protium Clean Energy Corp. Announces Continued Private Placement Offering

March 02, 2026 1:11 PM EST | Source: Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (the " Company ") announces that the Company continues to offer, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price $0.105 per Unit for total proceeds of up to $1,050,000 (the "Offering") (see press release dated January 12, 2026).

Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one whole share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share for a period expiring two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four‐month statutory hold period.

The Company may pay a finder's fee may in cash and/or share purchase warrants in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for hydrogen and mineral exploration as well as general working capital purposes.

Closing of the proposed Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Marc Branson"

Chief Executive Officer

Protium Clean Energy Corp.

...

604-816-2555

Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law including statements relating exploration program expenditures. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE, inability to effectively plan a program, third party land claims or failure to obtain permits. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at .







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Protium Clean Energy Corp.