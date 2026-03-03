Gorilla Technology Reports For Full Year 2025: Record Revenue Of $101.4 Million And Major Profitability Turnaround
|
|As of
|
|
|December 31, 2025
|
|December 31, 2024
|
|Items
|(Unaudited and Unreviewed)
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted deposits
|$
|104,830,557
|
|$
|37,472,301
|
|Accounts receivable, net and Unbilled receivables
|
|111,994,621
|
|
|59,976,352
|
|Other current assets
|
|16,452,852
|
|
|29,222,923
|
|Total current assets
|
|233,278,030
|
|
|126,671,576
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|Property and equipment
|
|15,749,411
|
|
|14,939,143
|
|Intangible assets and Right-of-use assets
|
|3,054,848
|
|
|3,437,006
|
|Deferred tax assets, net
|
|11,938,173
|
|
|6,938,213
|
|Other non-current assets
|
|7,394,117
|
|
|1,810,044
|
|Total non-current assets
|
|38,136,549
|
|
|27,124,406
|
|Total assets
|$
|271,414,579
|
|$
|153,795,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Borrowings
|$
|10,391,379
|
|$
|17,045,829
|
|Accounts and other payables
|
|46,042,759
|
|
|28,490,211
|
|Stock warrant liabilities
|
|241,006
|
|
|20,082,272
|
|Income tax liabilities
|
|11,588,564
|
|
|9,028,829
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|1,882,594
|
|
|664,144
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|70,146,302
|
|
|75,311,285
|
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|Long-term borrowings
|
|3,404,363
|
|
|4,372,188
|
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|652,782
|
|
|42,897
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|
|1,131,293
|
|
|965,759
|
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|5,188,438
|
|
|5,380,844
|
|Total liabilities
|
|75,334,740
|
|
|80,692,129
|
|Equity
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|26,356
|
|
|19,443
|
|Treasury shares at cost
|
|(2,105,274
|)
|
|(33,206,628
|)
|Other equity
|
|198,158,757
|
|
|106,291,038
|
|Total equity
|
|196,079,839
|
|
|73,103,853
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|271,414,579
|
|$
|153,795,982
|
Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
|
|Years ended December 31,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|Items
|
|(Unaudited and Unreviewed)
|
|Revenues, net
|
|$
|101,360,657
|
|$
|74,674,030
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|
|(67,484,636
|)
|
|(37,365,807
|)
|Gross profit
|
|
|33,876,021
|
|
|37,308,223
|
|Operating expense
|
|
|(47,544,508
|)
|
|(104,250,398
|)
|Operating loss
|
|
|(13,668,487
|)
|
|(66,942,175
|)
|Net loss
|
|$
|(11,276,598
|)
|$
|(64,794,616
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic loss per share
|
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(6.13
|)
Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States dollars)
|
|
|Years ended December 31,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|
|
|(Unaudited and Unreviewed)
|
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|$
|(28,924,085
|)
|$
|(29,649,982
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|5,724,325
|
|
|16,636,834
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|101,191,087
|
|
|27,975,750
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|
|
|(158,414
|)
|
|1,429,743
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|77,832,913
|
|$
|16,392,345
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|$
|21,699,202
|
|$
|5,306,857
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
|$
|99,532,115
|
|$
|21,699,202
|
Reconciliation of non-IFRS Financial Measures to IFRS Measures
In addition to its reported results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) followed by the Company, it has included in this release certain financial measures that are considered non-IFRS financial measures, including the following:
(i) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA);
(ii) Adjusted EBITDA; and
(iii) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|Years ended December 31,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|
|
|(Unaudited and Unreviewed)
|
|Items
|
|(Amount in USD)
|
|Operating loss (IFRS)
|
|$
|(13,668,487
|)
|$
|(66,942,175
|)
|Add: Depreciation expenses
|
|
|753,406
|
|
|574,121
|
|Add: Amortization expenses
|
|
|560,273
|
|
|821,201
|
|EBITDA (non-IFRS)
|
|$
|(12,354,808
|)
|$
|(65,546,853
|)
|Add: Restructuring costs (1)
|
|
|-
|
|
|432,774
|
|Add: Exchange loss from currency devaluation (2)
|
|
|25,652,684
|
|
|25,332,651
|
|Add: Fair value measurement of financial instruments, net (3)
|
|
|1,039,329
|
|
|59,540,069
|
|Add: Stock-based compensation expenses (4)
|
|
|4,768,696
|
|
|201,908
|
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS)
|
|$
|19,105,901
|
|$
|19,960,549
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss and Loss per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share
|
|
|Years ended December 31,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|
|
|(Unaudited and Unreviewed)
|
|
|
|(Amount in USD)
|
|Items
|
|Amount
|
| EPS Impact
per share
|
|Amount
|
| EPS Impact
per share
|
|Net loss (IFRS)
|
|$
|(11,276,598
|)
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(64,794,616
|
|$
|(6.13
|)
|Add: Restructuring costs (1)
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|432,774
|
|
|0.04
|
|Add: Exchange loss from currency devaluation (2)
|
|
|25,652,684
|
|
|1.15
|
|
|25,332,651
|
|
|2.40
|
|Add: Fair value measurement of financial instruments, net (3)
|
|
|1,039,329
|
|
|0.05
|
|
|59,540,069
|
|
|5.64
|
|Add: Stock-based compensation expenses (4)
|
|
|4,768,696
|
|
|0.21
|
|
|201,908
|
|
|0.02
|
|Less: Tax effects of stock-based compensation expenses
|
|
|(635,874
|)
|
|(0.03
|)
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5)
|
|
|342,000
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|535,500
|
|
|0.05
|
|Adjusted Net income (non-IFRS)
|
|$
|19,890,237
|
|$
|0.89
|
|$
|21,248,286
|
|$
|2.01
|
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-IFRS)
|
|
|
|$
|0.88
|
|
|
|$
|2.01
|
Notes:
1. Restructuring costs - includes expenses related to organizational restructuring, including severance payments.
2. Exchange loss from currency devaluation - is the devaluation of monetary assets denominated in the Egyptian pound primarily due to depreciation of the Egyptian pound against the U.S. dollar.
3.Fair value measurement of financial instruments - includes notional non-cash impact of fair value remeasurement of convertible preference shares and warrants.
4.Stock-based compensation expenses - includes non-cash expenses recognized in connection with restricted stock unit awards granted to employees and directors, which vest based on service conditions.
5. Amortization of acquired intangible assets - includes non-cash amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized from asset acquisitions.
About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.
Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.
For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to convert our pipeline, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.
|Public Relations Contact
|Investor Relations Contact
| Samantha Dowd
Prosek Partners
...
| Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
