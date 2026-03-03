This Gold Mining Giant Just Boosted Its Dividend Again

Canadian-based global senior gold mining company Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K)(NYSE:KGC) is giving investors another reason to smile after announcing a generous hike to its dividend, yet again.

The company's Board of Directors recently approved a 14% increase to its longstanding payout. Going forward, investors will collect $0.04 per common share, which amounts to $0.16 per share on an annualized basis. Its next quarterly dividend is payable on March 26, 2026.

What makes this development particularly noteworthy is that it follows closely on the heels of another increase announced in November 2025. Altogether, this represents a massive payout increase of 33% since the third quarter of 2025.

With this recent boost, the dividend now yields approximately 0.4%. While that yield might seem modest compared to other sectors and it's well below the S&P 500 average yield of around 1.1%, this is a big bonus for a stock that's already been performing exceptionally well. In the past 12 months, shares of the gold producer have skyrocketed, rising by around 235%. This phenomenal market performance has been driven in large part by a significant surge in gold prices.

Operating projects across the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, and Canada, the company has maintained a disciplined focus on responsible mining, operational excellence, and balance sheet strength. Whether you want to capitalize on strong commodity markets or just want a stable investment with a rapidly growing payout, this senior gold miner can make for an excellent option for your portfolio.

Kinross stock trades at 19 times its trailing earnings and it can make for a good long-term buy.