CCO Kelly Mcginnis Retiring From Levi Strauss
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Kelly McGinnis is retiring from Levi Strauss & Co. after more than 12 years with the company, where she built and led its corporate affairs function and helped reposition reputation as a core business asset.
In a LinkedIn post announcing her departure, McGinnis reflected on inheriting what she described as the“department of no” and transforming it into“a world-class Corporate Affairs function that punches far above its weight.”
“So we chose to build something different,” she wrote.“Together, we created a world-class Corporate Affairs function that punches far above its weight and turned reputation into a tangible asset - one that fuels growth, builds trust, protects what matters, and reflects who we are at our best.”
One of our Influence 100, McGinnis said she did“the best work of my career” at the company, advocating for issues that matter and helping shape its culture through change.“Earning trust with leaders and the board - sometimes when the answers were obvious, sometimes when the questions were trickier,” she wrote.
She credited her team for redefining the function's impact:“They understood that reputation isn't what we say - it's what we do. It's courage. It's consistency.”
McGinnis also paid tribute to former CEO Chip Bergh, calling him“a leader who believes business can and should stand for something bigger,” and to current CEO Michelle Gass, whom she described as“clear, decisive, grounded.”
“I will always bleed indigo,” she wrote.
Levi Strauss has not yet announced a successor.
