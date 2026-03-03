TN Govt's Rs 2,000 Aid For Vulnerable Groups An 'Election Gimmick': TTV

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday termed Tamil Nadu government's Rs 2,000 assistance to vulnerable groups, including elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, as an "election-time gimmick."

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday credited Rs 2,000 and a monthly pension into the accounts of women and beneficiaries from vulnerable groups, including elderly, widows, elderly transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced. MK Stalin announced the extension of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) scheme for women to vulnerable groups as well.

Dhinakaran Slams DMK Government

In an X post, Dhinakaran slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of not fulfilling his poll promise of increasing the elderly assistance amount to Rs 1,500, instead providing Rs 2,000 under a 'special financial aid' in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

The AMMK leader wrote, "The DMK's election-time gimmicks, dubbed 'special financial aid,' will not gain traction among the public-- the people of Tamil Nadu will not back down from their resolve to send the DMK home, even as it suddenly dons the garb of a protector."

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that a special financial allocation of Rs 2,000 has been earmarked under the Tamil Nadu government's social security scheme for the elderly, widowed women, transgender individuals, and persons with disabilities who are currently receiving monthly pensions and assistance amounts. Even as its term in office draws to a close, the DMK government continues to deceive by failing to fulfill the 322nd promise in its 2021 assembly election manifesto to increase the elderly assistance amount to Rs 1,500; now, by providing Rs 2,000 under the name of 'special financial aid,' it amounts to nothing but a complete sleight of hand," he added.

Further, Dhinakaran accused Stalin of "abandoning permanent solutions," calling his viewpoint on public welfare that of appeasing a vote bank.

"Just as it unleashed the police on differently-abled individuals who democratically protested for the monthly assistance amount to be raised like in neighboring states, subjecting them to repression, the DMK government--by issuing announcements like this as elections draw near--reveals that it has abandoned permanent solutions for public welfare and views them merely as vote banks for election time," the AMMK General Secretary wrote.

Expressing confidence in NDA's victory and calling for DMK's defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections, he said, "Therefore, after five years of dark rule that exhausted and tormented people from all walks of life, the people of Tamil Nadu will neither be deceived by Chief Minister MK Stalin's sudden posturing as a protector nor waver even slightly from their decision to send the DMK packing in the upcoming elections--this I make clear at this moment."

DMK Lauds Move for Financial Independence

Earlier, state Secretary of DMK's Differently-abled wing, Deepaknathan, lauded MK Stalin, calling the direct cash transfer a move towards financial independence.

"Today is a very important and special day because the Tamil Nadu government has announced an additional Rs 2,000 to the existing TAPS pension scheme, which is available to senior citizens, widows, and disabled people. This move is very significant because financial independence is essential for achieving other freedoms. We want the CM to remain with us in the future to help us overcome all these difficulties," the DMK leader told ANI.

Details of Financial Assistance Packages

Under the social security schemes, the state government today announced Rs 3,200 each to 29.29 lakh elderly and widowed beneficiaries, Rs 3,500 each to 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities, and Rs 4,000 to 2.58 lakh persons with disabilities receiving caregiver assistance.

Also, the Tamil Nadu government announced an assistance of Rs 8,000 per family as fishing ban period assistance for the period from April to June for 1,62,900 beneficiaries.

These announcements come ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, to be held in the first half of the year, where the DMK-led alliance is looking to yet again defeat the NDA and retain power in the state. (ANI)

