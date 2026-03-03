(WATCH) Fact Check: Boys Playing Holi With Cheetah In Bihar - Here's The Truth
The X account @MeenaRamesh91 shared this video. The post's caption clearly says the video is AI-generated and fake. Some users also asked the AI chatbot Grok about it. In its reply, Grok also called it AI-made content. You'll spot several clues if you look at the video closely: The cheetah's body movements look unnatural. The distance and shadows between the boys and the animal don't match up. You can also see some slight blurring and texture glitches in the background. All these signs show that the video is not a real event but was created using digital technology.
अब ये चीता का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है..!जो बिहार का बताया जा रहा है जिसमें लोग चीता के साथ में होली खेल रहे हैं...!आपको मैं बताता हूँ कैसे यह वीडियो सच नहीं है..!सबसे पहली बात बिहार में न चीते, पाए जाते हैं, न वहां इस समय चीते मौजूद है..!भारत में इस समय सबसे अधिक 45 चीते,... twitter/CPd2Wftf4M
- Ramesh Meena (@MeenaRamesh91) March 3, 2026>AI technology isn't bad on its own. It's super useful in films, education, and creative fields. But when people use the same tech to spread fake news, it can create a lot of confusion. Videos like this can create a wrong image of a state or community, send a wrong message about serious issues like wildlife protection, and make people believe fake videos without checking. This is why experts repeatedly advise everyone to check the truth of any viral video before trusting it.>
If you are also active on social media, pay attention to these things:
1. Do the animal's or person's movements look unnatural?
2. Do the light and shadows match correctly?
3. Is there any weird glitch or lack of detail in the video?
4. Did the account that posted it call it AI or fake? These small clues can help you figure out if a video is real or digitally created.
The viral video of youths in Bihar playing Holi with a cheetah is not real. It's an AI-made video that some people are sharing without checking. In this age of social media, the most important thing is to stay aware. Not everything that goes viral is true.
