Gold Pulls Back From $5,417 ATH As Silver Crashes 5%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold & Silver Daily Report. March 3, 2026 XAU / USD $5,296 −0.49% XAG / USD $84.87 −4.98% Gold/Silver Ratio 62.4 +4.7% DXY 97.93 −0.07% The Big Three 1 Gold pulls back from $5,417 record to $5,296 as Iran war premium fades into profit-taking. After briefly touching a new all-time high above $5,400 on the Iran strikes over the weekend, gold surrendered the gains on Monday as equities staged a historic intraday reversal and the immediate panic subsided. JPMorgan maintained its year-end $6,300 target, calling the pullback shallow given the structural backdrop of central bank buying and geopolitical risk. 2 Silver crashes nearly 5% as the gold/silver ratio blows out - the worst precious metals divergence of 2026. Silver dropped from $90 to $84.87 while gold lost just 0.49%, pushing the ratio above 62. The session exposed silver's dual identity problem: its industrial component dragged on Hormuz supply-chain fears and recession risk, while gold's pure safe-haven bid held firm. HSBC's $58–$88 trading range for 2026 is being tested at the upper end. 3 UBS and Bloomberg revise gold forecasts higher - $6,000 now positioned as a realistic H2 2026 target. Multiple institutions raised their medium-term outlooks, with UBS citing $6,000 as achievable by year-end and $7,200 in an upside scenario. Goldman Sachs' Lina Thomas noted central banks remain underweight gold and buying at historic pace, while ING argued any Hormuz disruption creates a "triple tailwind" - higher crude, elevated inflation expectations, and compressed real yields. 01 Session Data

Gold / XAU/USD (Capital) Value Open 5,314.80 High 5,379.80 Low 5,278.88 Close 5,296.05 (−0.49%) ATH (Jan 29) 5,594.82 Weekend High (Iran spike) ~5,417

Silver / XAG/USD (Capital) Value Open 90.017 High 91.308 Low 82.913 Close 84.869 (−4.98%) ATH (Jan 29) 121.88 Session Range $8.40 (9.3%)

Macro Context Value Chg DXY 97.93 −0.07% S&P 500 6,881.62 +0.04% US 10Y Yield ~3.98% +0.5% Brent Crude $77.43 +7.0% VIX ~21.50 +8.3% Fed Funds Rate 3.50–3.75% - CME March Cut Prob. <3% - BTC/USD $67,013 −2.63%

PAXG +1.70% Gold-backed XAUT +1.53% Gold-backed GLD (ETF) +23% YTD SPDR Gold GDX (Miners) +2.1% Defense bid Platinum +0.8% Spot

XAG/USD −4.98% Spot silver SLV (ETF) −5.1% iShares Silver Palladium −2.3% Industrial drag BTC/USD −2.63% "Digital gold" lag Copper −1.7% Recession fears

02 Precious Metals Complex OutperformersUnderperformers

Notable: The gold/silver ratio blew out to 62.4 - the widest since mid-January - as silver's industrial exposure amplified its downside relative to gold's pure safe-haven bid. Gold-backed crypto tokens (PAXG, XAUT) outperformed both spot gold and Bitcoin, confirming the flight-to-quality theme. The "digital gold" divergence deepened further: gold is up ~23% YTD while BTC sits −47% from its October ATH.

03 Market Commentary

Gold touched a new all-time high near $5,417 over the weekend as the Iran war shock sent investors scrambling for safety, but Monday's session told a more nuanced story. As US equities staged a historic intraday reversal - S&P 500 futures opened down 1.2% and closed flat - the immediate panic bid in gold faded. Spot gold settled at $5,296.05, down 0.49% on the daily candle but still holding comfortably above all major moving averages and the critical $5,000 psychological level. The pullback was orderly, not panicked: the session low of $5,278.88 held well above the Bollinger midline near $5,191, and gold-backed tokens PAXG and XAUT both closed positive.

Silver's session was far more violent. XAG/USD opened at $90.017, spiked briefly to $91.31, then cratered to $82.91 before settling at $84.87 - a brutal −4.98% daily candle with an intraday range of $8.40 (over 9%). The move pushed the gold/silver ratio above 62, its widest level since mid-January and a sharp reversal from the sub-56 levels seen when silver was trading near $96 last week. The divergence reflects silver's structural vulnerability: roughly 60% of silver demand comes from industrial applications, meaning Strait of Hormuz supply-chain disruption fears and recession risk hit silver far harder than gold. HSBC 's updated $58–$88 trading range for 2026 is being tested at the upper boundary.

The institutional consensus continues to firm on the bullish side for gold. JPMorgan maintained its year-end $6,300 target, noting that conflict-driven surges come and go but geopolitical risks are likely to stay elevated. UBS and Bloomberg both revised medium-term forecasts higher, positioning $6,000 as a realistic target for H2 2026. Goldman Sachs' Lina Thomas emphasized that emerging market central banks remain underweight gold and buying at historic pace. ING analysts argued that even if tensions stabilize and Hormuz traffic resumes, the structural bid from central bank purchasing means pullbacks will be shallow rather than trend-reversing.

For silver, the picture is more complicated. Bank of America's Michael Widmer maintains his extraordinary $135–$309 range based on gold-to-silver ratio compression, but near-term, the structural supply deficit is being overwhelmed by macro headwinds. COMEX registered silver inventory continues to shrink - 33.45 million ounces were withdrawn in a single week in January, representing 26% of registered stock - and lease rates remain elevated near 8%. The physical tightness supports longer-term bulls, but Monday's session proved that in a geopolitical risk-off event, silver trades like an industrial metal first and a precious metal second.

04 Technical Analysis

Gold - XAU/USD Daily

Trend: Gold closed at $5,296.05 (O: 5,314.80 / H: 5,379.80 / L: 5,278.88), down 0.49% but firmly within its bullish structure. Price trades above the Ichimoku cloud, the Kijun-sen ($5,094.17), the Tenkan-sen ($5,188.34), and the Bollinger midline ($5,191.17). The 200-SMA sits far below at $3,979.25 - gold remains 33% above its long-term trend, a measure of the structural strength of this bull market. The upper Bollinger Band at $5,353.26 acted as resistance during Monday's session.

Momentum: The daily RSI reads 61.79 / 57.21 - comfortably bullish and well above the 50 midline, with room to run before reaching overbought territory above 70. The MACD line sits at 121.68 with the signal at 107.85 - both firmly positive. The histogram at 13.83 confirms the bullish crossover remains intact, though it has narrowed from recent peaks, suggesting momentum is decelerating but not reversing.

Structure: Gold has been in a clean uptrend since the early-February recovery from the post-Warsh crash to $4,401. The staircase pattern of higher lows ($4,401 → $4,787 → $5,000 → $5,094) remains intact. The session formed an inverted hammer / doji-like candle near the $5,300 level, which typically signals indecision rather than reversal in an uptrend. As long as $5,191 (Bollinger mid) holds, the bullish bias remains dominant.

Gold Level Price Note Resistance 3 5,594.82 ATH (Jan 29) Resistance 2 5,417 Weekend Iran spike high Resistance 1 5,353.26 Upper Bollinger Band Close 5,296.05 Mar 3 (09:04 UTC) Support 1 5,191.17 Bollinger midline / Ichimoku cloud top Support 2 5,094.17 Kijun-sen Support 3 5,000 Psychological / structural floor

Silver - XAG/USD Daily

Trend: Silver closed at $84.869 (O: 90.017 / H: 91.308 / L: 82.913), down a savage 4.98%. The session carved a massive red candle that sliced through the Bollinger midline ($87.082) and the 12-day EMA ($85.055) before finding a floor near the lower Ichimoku cloud boundary at $84.869. The 200-SMA at $54.289 remains far below - silver sits 56% above its long-term trend, still structurally bullish but with deteriorating near-term momentum.

Momentum: The daily RSI reads 49.86 / 49.82 - essentially neutral, having dropped from overbought territory above 60 just last week. This is a significant deterioration in momentum. The MACD line sits at 0.990 with the signal at 0.773 - both positive but barely. The histogram has narrowed to just 0.217, suggesting a bearish crossover is imminent. If the MACD crosses below the signal line, it would be the first bearish crossover since early February.

Structure: Silver remains trapped in the massive $70–$96 range that has defined its post-crash recovery. The January 29 ATH at $121.88 followed by the historic 31% crash to $78.53 (January 30) created a structural ceiling near $96 and support near $70. Today's candle formed a bearish engulfing pattern, swallowing the prior two sessions' gains entirely. The Bollinger lower band at $82.441 and the late-December support at $70 are the key downside levels if selling continues.

Silver Level Price Note Resistance 3 96.00 Feb 28 high / range ceiling Resistance 2 92.829 Upper Bollinger Band Resistance 1 87.082 Bollinger midline Close 84.869 Mar 3 (09:04 UTC) Support 1 82.441 Lower Bollinger Band Support 2 70.213 200-day zone / Dec lows Support 3 54.289 200-SMA

05 Forward Look

Iran Escalation & Hormuz: This is the dominant variable for both metals. Any Strait of Hormuz shutdown would spike oil, compress real yields via inflation expectations, and send gold to a new ATH - ING's "triple tailwind" scenario. Silver would benefit from the safe-haven bid but face offsetting pressure from industrial demand destruction. Ceasefire signals would reverse both moves sharply.

ADP Employment & Services PMI (Mar 4): Weak employment data would turbocharge rate-cut expectations and support gold. The delayed PCE inflation print (rescheduled to April 9) means the Fed and markets will lean more heavily on CPI, PPI, and jobs data through March, amplifying the gold impact of each release.

Nonfarm Payrolls (Mar 6): Friday's February employment report is the week's marquee event. Any surprise weakness would shift mid-year cut odds back toward 55%+ (from 45% currently), providing a clear catalyst for gold to retest $5,400. Strong data would reinforce the DXY and pressure both metals.

Silver-Specific: COMEX delivery dynamics remain critical. January's 26% registered inventory withdrawal signals ongoing physical tightness. Silver lease rates near 8% are extraordinary - for context, normal rates sit at 0.3%–0.5%. If MACD delivers a bearish crossover and silver loses $82, the $70 support zone becomes the next line of defense. But Bank of America's Widmer notes that the structural supply deficit means any correction attracts physical buyers at lower levels.

⚖ Verdict

Gold Bias: Buy - Bullish structure intact above all MAs, RSI 61, institutional targets rising. Silver Bias: Neutral - Bearish engulfing candle, RSI neutral, MACD crossover imminent.

Gold's Monday pullback was textbook healthy consolidation. Price retreated from the $5,417 weekend spike to $5,296, but the damage was minimal - it closed above the Bollinger midline, the Ichimoku cloud, and the Tenkan-sen. RSI at 61 has room before overbought, the MACD remains positive, and the higher-low sequence ($4,401 → $4,787 → $5,000 → $5,094) is pristine. JPMorgan's $6,300 year-end target, UBS's $6,000–$7,200 range, and Goldman Sachs' $5,400 forecast all sit above current levels. As long as $5,191 holds, every dip is a buying opportunity.

Silver is a different animal. The −4.98% session, bearish engulfing candle, neutral RSI at 49.86, and barely-positive MACD histogram (0.217) all warn of further downside. The gold/silver ratio blowing out to 62 confirms that capital is rotating from silver into gold within the precious metals complex. Industrial demand destruction from Hormuz fears, recession risk, and the DXY holding near 98 all weigh on the white metal more than on gold. The structural supply deficit and 8% lease rates keep the longer-term case alive, but near-term, silver needs to hold $82.44 (lower BB) or risk a deeper correction toward $70.

The operative framework: Gold targets $5,400–$5,595 (ATH retest) on sustained geopolitical tension and weak jobs data; risk is a pullback to $5,094–$5,191 on ceasefire headlines or hot NFP data. Silver targets $87–$92 on a recovery, but must hold $82 to avoid a slide toward $70. Friday's NFP report is the week's catalyst - the Iran situation is the wild card that overrides all technical setups.