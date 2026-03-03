403
Ukraine Lands USD1.5B IMF Tranche
(MENAFN) Ukraine has received the first installment of a sweeping new financial lifeline from the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced Tuesday, as Kyiv works to sustain its war-strained economy amid nearly three years of conflict with Russia.
The $1.5 billion tranche was disbursed under a freshly established four-year Extended Fund Facility arrangement valued at a total of $8.1 billion, Svyrydenko confirmed.
"The funds have already been credited and will be used to finance priority budget expenditures and support macrofinancial stability," she said, adding that IMF support to Ukraine has reached $14.9 billion since the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war began in February 2022.
The prime minister struck a note of resolve alongside the financial announcement, underscoring Kyiv's commitment to the structural and institutional reforms underpinning the program.
"I am grateful to our partners for their trust and support. We continue to implement agreed reforms aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening state institutions, and promoting European integration," Svyrydenko noted.
The disbursement marks a significant moment for Ukraine's fiscal footing, as the government seeks to balance frontline military expenditures with the broader demands of economic governance and its long-term bid for European Union membership.
