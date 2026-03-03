Germany Will Not Participate In Military Ops In Middle East: Foreign Minister Wadephul

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Germany has announced on Monday that it will not participate in the ongoing military operations in the Middle East region.

The German government has no intention to participate in the military operations against Iran, said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, before adding that Germany has no bases in the Middle East like Britain, which has allowed the US to access its bases in order to destroy Iranian missiles and missile launch platforms.

Wadephul added that Germany has no appropriate means, as the nation certainly has no intention to engage in any kind of these operations, clarifying that it is possible for German troops to defend themselves when they are under attack, but there would never be any other measures beyond that on the part of Berlin.

Germany has small military units in two nations in the Middle East.