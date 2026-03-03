Ramadan Gatherings, Memory Of Dialogue, Community Spirit: A Tale From A Bygone Era

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In early days in Qatar, Ramadan gatherings were more than just spaces for hospitality or places to exchange pleasantries. For decades, they were a firmly established social institution, reviving the spirit of community each Ramadan and reinforcing the values of dialogue, solidarity, and communication among the residents of the same neighbourhood.

After Taraweeh prayers, men would head to the (Majlis) gatherings, where Arabic coffee and dates were served, and attendees would sit in facing circles. There, news of the sea and land was shared, trade and work were discussed, and some disputes were resolved in a friendly spirit characterized by the serenity of the holy month. Daily issues were raised, and diverse opinions were heard in an atmosphere of respect, especially for the elders.

The Majlis also served as an unwritten school for the rising generations; the young men sitting on the periphery of these gatherings learned the etiquette of conversation, the art of listening, and respect for elders. They also gained insight into life experiences through the stories and recounting of past events shared by the adults. Thus, these gatherings became indirect educational spaces, contributing to the formation of social awareness and character development.

During Ramadan specifically, these gatherings were more frequent and organised, as the month's rhythm allowed for longer periods of time to meet, and late-night gatherings became an integral part of daily life.

With urban development and the expansion of cities, these gatherings did not disappear. Instead, they moved to modern homes and larger Majlis halls, and are a cherished tradition to be held in cultural and heritage spaces such as the old Souq Waqif, Souq Al Wakrah and Katara Cultural Village, sometimes tackling cultural or intellectual debates, addressing issues of society, identity, and heritage.

These Ramadan gatherings contributed to strengthening the bond between Qataris and their environment, reinforcing the concept of community consultation, and solidifying the value of gathering based on kind words. Though its forms may have changed, it still carries at its core that profound meaning: that Ramadan is not only a season of worship, but also a season of gathering and dialogue, a time when bonds are renewed and collective memory is preserved.

Ramadan community Dialogue solidarity